How to Watch Indiana's Game with Maryland on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana is back at home on Monday, looking to get a win against Maryland and get on a little bit of a winning streak.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to get back to .500 in the Big Ten on Monday night when the Hoosiers host Maryland at Assembly Hall. And in the best and toughest league in the country, this is without question a must-win game for Indiana.

Maryland lost its first two Big Ten games but then stunned Wisconsin on the road last Monday. The Terps lost to undefeated Michigan on New Year's Eve.

This rivalry has been a good one the past few years, and last year's game in Bloomington was a thriller, with Maryland winning 67-66 after a frantic final rally. The Terrapins do a lot of good things, and they have Indiana coach Archie Miller concerned.

"They are playing terrific on offense right now,'' Miller said of Maryland. "Their offense has really developed recently in the last three to five games, and especially since the conference season has started. They are a prolific three-point shooting team and have a couple of unique lineups when Donta Scott and Jairus Hamilton are in the game together in particular. Those guys have caused a lot of problems for opposing teams in terms of how they attack, shoot, and are able to spread the floor out on your front court players.''

*** FOLLOW THE LIVE BLOG HERE DURING THE GAME: CLICK HERE ***

Here are the particulars on Monday's game:

Who: Maryland Terrapins (1-3, 6-4 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 in the Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins (1-3, 6-4 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 in the Big Ten) When : 8:30 ET, Monday, Jan. 4

: 8:30 ET, Monday, Jan. 4 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite over Penn State according to the DraftKings website at 8 a.m. ET on Monday.

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite over Penn State according to the DraftKings website at 8 a.m. ET on Monday. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked. Indiana is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll and would be ranked No. 38.

Neither team is ranked. Indiana is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll and would be ranked No. 38. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana dropped a spot to No. 24 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's overtime with over Penn State. Maryland is No. 43. This is Indiana's ninth game out of 11 this season against an opponent in the top-64.

Indiana dropped a spot to No. 24 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's overtime with over Penn State. Maryland is No. 43. This is Indiana's ninth game out of 11 this season against an opponent in the top-64. Series history: Indiana and Maryland are tied 8-8 during their all-time battles.

Indiana and Maryland are tied 8-8 during their all-time battles. Last meeting: Maryland swept Indiana last year, with the second meeting being a 67-66 loss in Bloomington on Jan. 26.

Maryland swept Indiana last year, with the second meeting being a 67-66 loss in Bloomington on Jan. 26. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kulger and Stephen Bardo

Kevin Kulger and Stephen Bardo Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Saturday:

1. A big night from Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's best player has taken over games at times, and this is another perfect opportunity for that to happen again because Maryland has a hard time matching up with him. I can see a double-double coming out of him, and I think we might see him hit a few mid-range jumpers too when they give it to him,

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He's been very good on the defensive end too, and this is a game where his teammates need him to step up and take over.

2. Continued solid play from veterans

Rob Phinisee and Al Durham bounced back in a big way against Penn State, carrying the Hoosiers through a big second-half run and then closing out the game on a Phinisee mid-range jumper to win the game 87-85 in overtime. Indiana needs that trend to continue.

Durham had 18 points and made four three-pointers. Phinisee added 11, plus that huge game-winner. It was only the second time all year (Providence) that they both scored double-figures in the same game. These guys have been around a long time, and extended slumps need to be a thing of the past for them. Let's hope thats the case.

3. Cover the three-point line

Indiana has seen a lot of good perimeter shooting teams early in the Big Ten season and Maryland is no difference. The Terrapins had 13 threes in the loss to Michigan on Thursday, and Indiana can't let them get hot on Monday night.

Maryland plays a lot of five-out offense to spread the floor. Donta Scott went 5-for-5 from three against Michigan and Eric Alaya was 3-for-5 too. Even Jairus Williams came off the bench to hit three of them. Much like Penn State scoring in bunches, Maryland does that too and Indiana needs to be cognizant of that. Cover that line.

Related stories on Indiana basketball