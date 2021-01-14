How to Watch Indiana's Game With Purdue on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Purdue on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, and here's everything you need to know about the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's the black mark that bounces off the page on Archie Miller's resume. As the head coach at Indiana, he's faced arch-rival Purdue five times – and he's lost all five.

He gets another chance on Thursday, with the Hoosiers and Boilermakers meet in a nearly empty Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall if the first of two meetings this season. They'll end the regular season against each other on March 7 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Both teams come into the game with identical records, and even with no fans, the intensity level is sure to be high.

Here are the particulars on Thursday night's game:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (8-5, 3-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-5, 3-3 in the Big Ten)

7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 14.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana is a 4-point favorite over Purdue, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Neither team is ranked. Indiana received two votes in the Associated Press poll, but none in the Coaches poll.

Indiana dropped two spots to No. 25 in the Kenpom rankings after Sunday's narrow victory over Nebraska. Purdue is ranked No. 38. This is the 11th game out of 14 this season that Indiana has played someone ranked in the top-55.

Purdue leads 122-89. Purdue has won seven straight in the series, including four in a row in Bloomington.

The teams played twice last season, with Purdue winning both games. The Boilermakers won 74-62 in Bloomington on Feb. 8, the day Bob Knight returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years. Purdue won again on Feb. 27 in West Lafayette, winning 57-49 and holding Trayce Jackson-Davis to just six points.

FOX Sports 1

Tim Brando and Donny Marshall

Indiana Radio Network

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Thursday:

1. Stay out of early foul trouble

It's the Big Ten, so we know going in that the game will be physical. This rivalry takes it to the next level. It's sure to be a scrum inside, and with limited depth up front, it's important that Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson don't get into early foul trouble.

The best matchup of the night is Jackson-Davis and Purdue Trevion Williams down on the blocks. Both are playing well, and they've done battle before. It's not a reach to say which of these two who can play the most minutes will probably have the biggest impact on the game.

2. Hit some three-pointers

Indiana has been better from long range lately, even with Armaan Franklin out with an ankle injury for the last two-plus games. They made nine from long range in the win over Nebraska on Sunday and eight more in the double-overtime loss at Wisconsin. They need to keep that up.

Rob Phinisee, a Lafayette native, and Al Durham have both been better from long range after really struggling earlier in the year, and that's helped a lot with Franklin. Jerome Hunter and Anthony Leal have added a lot of the bench, too. They need more of that on Thursday because Purdue will almost certainly double-team Jackson-Davis inside throughout the game. Making eight or more threes should equate to a victory.

3. End the long, long. long losing streak

Indiana hasn't beaten Purdue since Feb. 20, 2016, and every Purdue fan in the state can tell you exactly how many days that is. (It's 1,790.) There isn't a single player on Indiana's roster who's beaten Purdue while in Bloomington, nor has a single coach.

That has to end. Indiana fans know all too well how much it hurts to have Purdue fans dig in with that long losing streak. And the five-banners argument is a little stale. There's no reason why Indiana shouldn't win this game. They're favored, they're at home and they should be LOCKED IN.

And in case you're wondering, Indiana won 77-73 that night on their way to winning a Big Ten title under Tom Crean. The Hoosiers made 12 threes that night and Troy Williams led the way with 19. Yogi Ferrell had 18. I know all that from memory after having to write about that last win so often. Please take my misery away.

