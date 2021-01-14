Indiana's Game At Michigan State Postponed Due to COVID-19

Indiana will not be playing Michigan State this Sunday due to COVID-19 issues in the Spartans' program.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this season, Indiana will have a game postponed due to COVID-19.

Per a press release from the program, "Indiana’s men’s basketball game at Michigan State this Sunday, Jan. 17, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the MSU men’s basketball program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contest."

Indiana will play tonight against Purdue in Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Hoosiers' next game after that will be a week later when Indiana travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes on Jan. 21.

Indiana is currently 8-5 on the season and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

