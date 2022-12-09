How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers head out west for a highly-anticipated matchup with the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in the Last Vegas Clash.

Indiana rebounded from an ugly loss at Rutgers with an 81-65 win over Nebraska, which featured a Trayce Jackson-Davis triple-double, a career-high 20 points from Trey Galloway and 19 points from Tamar Bates off the bench. Arizona is in a similar spot. After winning the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats lost by 15 at Utah but bounced back with an 81-68 win over 0-9 California.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and it's the first primetime college basketball game on FOX's national channel.

"It's where you want to be," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "You want to put your program on the map."

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Who: No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (7-1)

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (7-1) What: Las Vegas Clash

Las Vegas Clash When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. TV: FOX

FOX Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Arizona is a one-point favorite, and the over/under is 157 points.

Arizona is a one-point favorite, and the over/under is 157 points. Associated Press poll: Indiana dropped to No. 14 in the AP poll after defeating North Carolina and losing to Rutgers. Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 after an 81-66 loss at Utah on Dec. 1.

Indiana dropped to No. 14 in the AP poll after defeating North Carolina and losing to Rutgers. Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 after an 81-66 loss at Utah on Dec. 1. KenPom rankings: Indiana is ranked No. 10 overall in the KenPom rankings. The Hoosiers are No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 27 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Arizona is ranked No. 18 overall, No. 65 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is ranked No. 10 overall in the KenPom rankings. The Hoosiers are No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 27 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Arizona is ranked No. 18 overall, No. 65 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: As of Friday, Indiana has the third-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-550, behind Purdue at plus-170 and Illinois at plus-280. Indiana is plus-550 to reach the Final Four and plus-2500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

As of Friday, Indiana has the third-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-550, behind Purdue at plus-170 and Illinois at plus-280. Indiana is plus-550 to reach the Final Four and plus-2500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Last three games: Indiana beat Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday, lost 63-48 at Rutgers on Saturday and defeated North Carolina 77-65 on Nov. 30. Arizona beat California 81-68 on Sunday, lost 81-66 at Utah on Dec. 1 and defeated Creighton 81-79 on Nov. 23.

Indiana beat Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday, lost 63-48 at Rutgers on Saturday and defeated North Carolina 77-65 on Nov. 30. Arizona beat California 81-68 on Sunday, lost 81-66 at Utah on Dec. 1 and defeated Creighton 81-79 on Nov. 23. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Arizona went 33-4 overall, 18-2 in Pac-12 play, 17-0 at home, 9-3 on the road and 7-1 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Wildcats earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Arizona went 33-4 overall, 18-2 in Pac-12 play, 17-0 at home, 9-3 on the road and 7-1 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Wildcats earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16. Series history: Saturday is the first ever meeting between Indiana and Arizona.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 67.5 FG pct



G Xavier Johnson: 10.9 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.7 rpg, 40.9 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 9.4 ppg, 48.7 3-point FG pct

Arizona Wildcats

F Azuolas Tubelis: 20.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 61.9 FG pct



F Oumar Ballo: 19.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 76.9 FG pct



G Courtney Ramey: 13.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 50.0 3-point FG pct



G Kerr Kriisa: 12.8 ppg, 7.8 apg, 40.9 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: Tommy Lloyd is in his second season at Arizona with a 40-5 overall record. After 20 years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few, Lloyd took over for Sean Miller at Arizona before the 2021-22 season. In his first year, Lloyd was named AP National Coach of the Year, and Arizona won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles before losing in the Sweet 16. While at Gonzaga, Lloyd played a key role in the international recruitment of players like Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura and Oumar Ballo, who transferred to Arizona when Lloyd was hired. Born in Kelso, Wash., Lloyd played at Walla Walla Community College, Colorado State-Pueblo and Whitman College before playing professionally in Australia and Germany.

Tommy Lloyd is in his second season at Arizona with a 40-5 overall record. After 20 years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few, Lloyd took over for Sean Miller at Arizona before the 2021-22 season. In his first year, Lloyd was named AP National Coach of the Year, and Arizona won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles before losing in the Sweet 16. While at Gonzaga, Lloyd played a key role in the international recruitment of players like Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura and Oumar Ballo, who transferred to Arizona when Lloyd was hired. Born in Kelso, Wash., Lloyd played at Walla Walla Community College, Colorado State-Pueblo and Whitman College before playing professionally in Australia and Germany. Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games. In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 29-15 record.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) calls back his offense as they lead with less than a minute remaining in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Xavier fell to the Hoosiers, 81-79. Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Arizona

1. Battle of the bigs

It's no secret that Indiana wants to run it offense through Trayce Jackson-Davis, who's coming off a triple-double against Nebraska. Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau complete a formidable front court that combines for 37.6 points and 20.1 rebounds per game.

Arizona gets all that production from two players. Azuolas Tubelis, a 6-foot-11 junior from Lithuania, and Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot redshirt junior from Mali, combine for 39.2 points and 17.6 rebounds per game. This duo powers Arizona to 91.5 points per game, which ranks second in the nation.

2. Inconsistent guard play

Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa got off to a hot start, shooting 14-for-21, or 66.6 percent, from 3 in the first four games, including a triple-double against Southern. But in the last four games, Kriisa is 4-for-23 on 3-pointers. He had 21 points against San Diego State, 13 points and nine assists in the Maui Invitational Championship win over Creighton but only 10 points across two Pac-12 games.

Indiana has experienced similar up-and-down play with point guard Xavier Johnson. His two best games have come during Indiana's two biggest wins – a 23-point effort at Xavier, followed by 20 points and eight assists against North Carolina. In the last two games, however, Johnson is shooting 4-for-19 from the field. Which version of Kriisa and Johnson shows up on Saturday will go a long way in determining the outcome.

3. Easy buckets

Saturday's matchup projects to be a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 157 points. That's because Indiana and Arizona score at a more efficient rate than most this season. Arizona leads the nation with a 55.2 field goal percentage, and Indiana is third at 52.2 percent.

Arizona second in adjusted offensive efficiency behind Purdue, but the KenPom computers don't like Indiana as much, slotting the Hoosiers at No. 27 in this category. Arizona plays fast and Mike Woodson wants too, as well, creating an exciting matchup in Las Vegas.

Related stories on Indiana basketball