How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs Marquette
Indiana had no issue dominating Alabama A&M on Wednesday and cruising to a 98-51 win in its first game under head coach Darian DeVries. Five players scored 14-plus points, and the Hoosiers' defense held their opponent to 34% shooting.
Sunday's game against Marquette in Chicago should be a much better test for Indiana, going up against a team that has reached the NCAA Tournament each of the past four seasons while finishing fifth or better in a competitive Big East Conference. In their fifth season under Shaka Smart, the Golden Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, but Sunday is also their first major challenge of the season.
Indiana essentially lost its entire team from last season, and Marquette had to replace its top three scorers, so there's a level of uncertainty with both teams going into the year. Neither team made the first AP Top 25 poll, but a key nonconference win on Sunday would be a step in the right direction early on.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Marquette
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Sunday, Nov. 9 at Noon CT
- Where: United Center (20,917) in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Alabama A&M 98-51 at home in Wednesday's season-opener, following a 76-74 exhibition win over Baylor on Oct. 26 in Indianapolis. Marquette beat Albany 80-53 at home in Monday's season opener, then defeated Southern 100-82 at home on Wednesday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Marquette went 23-11 overall and finished fifth in the Big East with a 13-7 conference record. After a loss in the Big East Tournament semifinals, Marquette earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 10 seed New Mexico in the Round of 64.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 8-2. Under former head coach Archie Miller, the Hoosiers won the last matchup 96-73 on Nov. 14, 2018 behind a game-high 22 points from freshman Romeo Langford. Marquette won the previous matchup 50-49 in Alaska during the 2001-02 season. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against Marquette in Bloomington and 2-1 in Milwaukee. Sunday's game will be the fourth neutral site matchup, with games in Chicago, Anchorage, Baton Rouge and Nashville.
Meet the coaches
- Shaka Smart, Marquette: Smart, 48, is 100-41 overall and 55-24 in Big East play in his fifth season at Marquette. He has led the Golden Eagles to an NCAA Tournament appearance each season, including one Sweet 16 run, one trip to the Round of 32 and two first-round losses. Marquette has finished in the top five of the Big East each season, and won the Big East regular season and conference title in 2022-23. Smart previously coached Texas to a 109-86 overall record and a 51-56 record in Big 12 play with three NCAA Tournament appearances from 2015-21. He also went 163-56 at VCU from 2009-15, including a Final Four run in 2011 and five total NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 1-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Marquette
Senior guard Chase Ross led Marquette in scoring in the first two games with a combined 38 points on 12-for-20 shooting. He averaged 10.5 points per game last season as a starter while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. Ross will be the go-to scorer this season after Marquette lost its top three scorers from last season: Kam Jones (19.2 ppg), David Joplin (14.2 ppg) and Stevie Mitchell (10.7 ppg).
Marquette did not add any players through the transfer portal, but it brought in a five-man freshman class that's ranked No. 20 in the nation, including Adrien Stevens (No. 78), Nigel James Jr. (No. 86), Michael Phillips II (No. 105), Ian Miletic (No. 111) and Sheek Pearson (No. 119). Key returning players include Zaide Lowery, Sean Jones, Ben Gold, Caedin Hamilton, Royce Parham and Damarius Owens.
Marquette was picked to finish fifth out of 11 teams in the preseason Big East poll. Ross was the team's lone representative on the six-player preseason All-Big East first team. Marquette is ranked No. 47 nationally by KenPom, No. 36 in Sports Illustrated Kevin Sweeney's preseason ranking of all 365 teams, and did not receive any votes in the first AP Top 25 poll.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.