How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball Against UCLA
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana took a step in the right direction with its 71-67 win at No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday, but the Hoosiers still have work to do to prove that they belong among the Big Ten’s NCAA Tournament contenders.
Indiana hasn’t won two games in a row since an 82-69 win over Southern California on Jan. 8 concluded a five-game win streak. During that streak, USC was the only team Indiana defeated that is in the top half of the league.
UCLA, Indiana’s opponent at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, is fifth in the Big Ten. Consecutive wins over two top five teams in the Big Ten hasn’t happened for Indiana since the 2023 season when Indiana knocked off Illinois and Michigan State in succession.
Any team has to walk before it can run. Indiana took the first step on Tuesday. The next step requires a win to make sure both victories have the maximum impact on Indiana’s resume.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch UCLA at Indiana
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-10, 6-8) vs. UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5).
• What: Indiana hosts UCLA in a Big Ten Conference home game.
• When: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 14.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: FOX.
• Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Recent results: Indiana broke a five-game losing streak with a 71-67 victory at No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday. UCLA lost 83-78 at Illinois on Tuesday.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-3 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 3-5 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) UCLA is 13-1 in home games, 1-3 in neutral site games and 3-4 in true road games.
• Series history: Tied 6-6. UCLA won the last meeting in the 2007 NCAA Tournament. Indiana lost beat UCLA in the 1992 NCAA Tournament.
• Point spread: As of Thursday night, UCLA was favored by 1.5 points at FanDuel.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (11 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.9 apg), Luke Goode (8.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Trey Galloway (7.6 ppg, 4 apg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.6 ppg), Anthony Leal (3 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (13.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.4 apg), Mackenzie Mgbako (13 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Malik Reneau (12.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.7 ppg, 3 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.2 ppg).
UCLA Bruins
• Guards: Sebastian Mack (10 ppg), Skyy Clark (7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg), Dylan Andrews (7.7 ppg), Lazar Stefanovic (4.9 ppg), Trent Perry (3.8 ppg), Dominick Harris (1.1 ppg), Jack Seidler (0.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Eric Dailey Jr. (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Kobe Johnson (8.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Aday Mara (5.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg), William Kyle (3.3 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: UCLA 70, Indiana 69.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 53.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 48
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 65
• Strength of schedule: 139
• Preseason: 39
UCLA Bruins
• Overall: 26.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 11
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 44
• Strength of schedule: 307
• Preseason: 26.
Meet the coaches
• Mick Cronin, UCLA: Mick Cronin is in his sixth season at UCLA. He’s compiled a 133-60 record and coached the Bruins to the 2021 Final Four. Overall, Cronin is 498-231 lifetime in 22 seasons as a head coach dating to the 2003-04 season. Cronin coached Cincinnati for 13 seasons, compiling a 296-147 record with the Bearcats from 2006-19. Prior to that, Cronin coached Murray State from 2003-06. He was 69-24 with the Racers. A Cincinnati native, Cronin began his coaching career as a high school assistant at Woodward High School in Cincinnati. He was named to the University of Cincinnati coaching staff in 1996 and was there to 2001. From 2001-03, Cronin was an assistant at Louisville.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 78-50 overall record and a 37-37 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
