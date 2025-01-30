How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball At Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s 8 p.m. ET game at Purdue on Friday is on national TV. FOX is carrying the game.
Indiana will hope it can change its luck in nationally televised games on over-the-air networks. The Hoosiers are 1-3 in games on network TV.
Included were the 17-point loss at Nebraska on Dec. 13 and the 25-point defeat at Iowa on Jan. 12. Indiana’s one-point home loss to Maryland Sunday was also on network TV.
The win was Indiana’s 77-76 overtime victory over Ohio State on Jan. 17. The Hoosiers will hope for a repeat at Mackey Arena on Friday.
How To Watch Indiana at No. 10 Purdue
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5) vs. No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2)
• What: Indiana travels to Purdue for its first of three road contests in its next four games.
• When: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 31.
• Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
• TV: FOX.
• Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Recent results: Indiana has lost two games in a row. The Hoosiers fell 79-70 at Northwestern on Jan. 22 and 79-78 at home to Maryland on Sunday.
Purdue has had a week off. The Boilermakers defeated Michigan 91-64 at home Jan. 24 but lost at home to Ohio State 73-70 on Jan. 21.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 10-2 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 2-3 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.)
Purdue is 10-1 in home games, 2-2 in neutral site games and 4-2 in true road games. Northwestern was 22-12 and 12-8 in the Big Ten.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Purdue was 34-5, won the Big Ten with a 17-3 record, and advanced to the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament where the Boilermakers lost to Connecticut.
• Series history: Purdue leads 127-92. Purdue swept the 2024 season series. Indiana swept the 2023 season series. Prior to its 2023 victory at Mackey Arena, Indiana last won there in 2013.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (12.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg), Trey Galloway (7.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), Luke Goode (8.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.6 ppg), Anthony Leal (2.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (14.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 apg), Malik Reneau (13.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Bryson Tucker (6.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.4 ppg).
No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers
• Guards: Braden Smith (15.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.9 apg), Fletcher Loyer (14 ppg, 2.2 rpg), C.J. Cox (6.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Myles Colvin (5.5 ppg), Gicarri Harris (3.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg), Caleb Furst (4.9 ppg, 3 rpg), Camden Heide (4.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Raleigh Burgess (2.6 ppg), Will Berg (2.3 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Purdue 79, Indiana 67.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 62
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 66
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 65
• Strength of schedule: 166
• Preseason: 39
Purdue Boilermakers
• Overall: 8
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 24
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 7
• Strength of schedule: 13
• Preseason: 10
Meet the coaches
• Matt Painter, Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 20th season at Purdue. He has a record of 463-208 with the Boilermakers. He coached Southern Illinois for one season in 2003-04, leading the Salukis to the Missouri Valley Conference championship. His career record in 21 seasons is 488-213.
Painter was an assistant and head coach-to-be under Gene Keady for one season in 2004-05. Before he took the head coaching job at Southern Illinois, Painter was an assistant at SIU from 1998-2003. His previous assistant coaching spots were Eastern Illinois (1995-98), Barton (1994-95) and Washington & Jefferson (1993-94). Painter played at Purdue from 1989-93.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 77-47 overall record and a 36-34 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
