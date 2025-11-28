How To Watch Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman Basketball
Indiana has one last tune-up game Saturday against Bethune-Cookman before beginning Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota. The 25th-ranked Hoosiers improved to 6-0 in Darian DeVries' first season with an 86-69 home win Tuesday at Kansas State, powered by a game-high 21 points from Reed Bailey.
On the other side, Bethune-Cookman is off to a 2-5 start in coach Reggie Theus' fifth season, though the Wildcats took No. 20 Auburn to overtime in the season opener. Bethune-Cookman finished third in the Southwest Athletic Conference last season and were picked to win the 2025-26 SWAC title in the preseason poll. Doctor Bradley and Daniel Rouzan earned preseason All-SWAC first-team honors, and Bradley was named presesaon SWAC defensive player of the year.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Who: No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5, 0-0 in SWAC)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Saturday, Nov. 29 at Noon ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Lindenwood 73-53 at home on Nov. 20, and then defeated Kansas State 86-69 on Tuesday. In the Sunshine Slam event, Bethune-Cookman lost 69-64 to Jacksonville on Monday and lost 61-54 to Stony Brook on Tuesday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Bethune-Cookman went 17-16 overall and finished third in the SWAC with a 13-5 record in conference play. The Wildcats' season ended with a loss in the SWAC tournament semifinals.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 1-0. The Hoosiers won 101-49 on Nov. 10, 2022 at Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of four double-digit scorers, leading Indiana with 21 points.
Meet the coaches
- Reggie Theus, Bethune-Cookman: Theus, 68, is 57-79 overall and 39-33 in SWAC play during his fifth season with the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman has increased its amount of conference wins each season under Theus, reached the CBI in 2024 and finished third in the SWAC last season. Theus has previous head coaching experience at Cal State Northridge from 2013-18, New Mexico State from 2005-07 and with the Sacramento Kings from 2007-09. He was the ninth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of UNLV, and became and All-Star in 1981 and 1983 before retiring in 1991 with 19,015 career points.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 6-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.