How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against No. 1 UCLA
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball fans get a rare treat on Saturday as the Hoosiers get the chance to test themselves against the best team in the country – No. 1 UCLA.
The Bruins have laid waste to their foes so far this season. Of the 14 games UCLA has played, only one of them – a 66-59 victory over then-No. 17 Louisville in the first game of the season – was decided by 10 points or less.
UCLA had four starters back from a Sweet 16 team, including potential National Player of the Year in center Lauren Betts and an elite point guard in Kiki Rice. UCLA coach Cori Close also added transfers Janiah Barker and Timea Gardiner, who have played important roles. The Bruins are loaded.
It will be the sixth time Indiana has played the No. 1 team in the country. The Hoosiers are 0-5 in previous contests. Here’s the list of the games:
1988 – No. 1 Tennessee 91, Indiana 59
1988 – No. 1 Iowa 72, Indiana 48
1988 – No. 1 Iowa 71, Indiana 47
1994 – No. 1 Penn State 70, Indiana 65
2024 – No. 1 South Carolina 79, Indiana 75
The game against South Carolina occurred last season in an exciting NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 contest. The Hoosiers nearly wiped out a 22-point deficit, giving the eventual national champion Gamecocks their toughest test in the NCAA Tournament.
The most recent No. 1 team to visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was No. 1 Penn State in 1994. The Hoosiers gave the Nittany Lions a good battle. A 16-2 Indiana run wiped out a 62-49 Penn State lead as the Hoosiers led 65-64 with 3:02 left.
However, the Hoosiers didn’t score again and Penn State eked past Indiana with a field goal and four free throws in the waning moments. Lisa Furlin led Indiana with 17 points.
Today’s Hoosiers - winners of six straight - will try to do better against the best team in the country.
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 1 UCLA
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0) vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins (14-0, 3-0).
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at Noon ET.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: FOX.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament and lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. UCLA was 27-7 and had a 13-5 record in the Pac-12 Conference. The Bruins made the NCAA Tournament and lost to LSU in the Sweet 16.
• Last game: Indiana defeated Wisconsin 83-52 Sunday. UCLA defeated Michigan 86-70 on Wednesday.
• Series history: UCLA leads 2-1. The Bruins won the last meeting in 2019 with a 68-58 victory at Assembly Hall. Indiana’s lone victory came in 2018 with a 67-65 at Pauley Pavilion.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg), Sydney Parrish (10 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (9.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.2 apg), Julianna LaMendola (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lexus Bargesser (3.8 ppg), Henna Sandvik (3.3 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Karoline Striplin (9 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.4 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0.2 ppg, 1 rpg).
No. 1 UCLA Bruins
• Guards: Kiki Rice (13.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg), Londynn Jones (7.9 ppg), Elina Aarnisalo (7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.9 apg), Avary Cain (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lauren Betts (19.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg), Gabriela Jaquez (10.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.6 apg), Janiah Barker (9.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Angela Dugalic (9.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg), Timea Gardiner (9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) Kendall Dudley (2.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Zania Socka-Ngueman (1.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
Rankings
• UCLA has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since Nov. 25. The Bruins started the season in the No. 5 spot and elevated to the top spot from No. 5. Indiana is not ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 236-102 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 435-232. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Cori Close, UCLA: Close is in her 14th season at UCLA and has compiled a 301-140 record. Prior to her arrival at Westwood, Close was an associate head coach at Florida State (2004-11) and at her alma mater UC Santa Barbara (1995-2004). Close started her career as an assistant at UCLA (1993-95). She played at UCSB from 1989-93.
