How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against Oakland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana concludes its nonconference season on Sunday as it hosts Oakland for a noon ET tipoff at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Oakland (4-6) might be the weakest team that has appeared on the Indiana schedule. The main theme of this game isn’t about the opponent anyhow. The anticipated return of Sydney Parrish is the big news expected from this contest. She has missed five games with a knee injury.
Her return is serendipitous in the sense that all of the pieces for the women’s basketball team are coming together right as the meat of the Big Ten schedule looms.
Indiana has navigated a nonconference slate without its full roster for most of its running. Taking Lenée Beaumont into account, Indiana hasn’t been at full strength at all as she hasn’t played this season. Factoring Beaumont out, Indiana otherwise only had the rest of its hands on-deck just twice – for the Columbia game and part of the Baylor game at Battle 4 Atlantis.
There have been bumps – a home loss to Harvard and an ugly road loss at Butler – but there have been highlights too, including inspired victories over Top 25 Stanford and Baylor.
Since falling out of the Top 25 after the loss to Harvard, Indiana hasn’t received much national notice poll-wise, but the Hoosiers are still poised to contend for a NCAA Tournament berth and contention in the Big Ten after a road win at Penn State.
It was a long, winding, sometimes painful, nonconference road, but the Hoosiers can still achieve all of their goals once Big Ten play begins on Dec. 28.
How to watch Indiana vs. Oakland
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6)
• What: Nonconference regular season game.
• When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon ET.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Big Ten-plus.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Oakland was 12-17 in 2023-24 and finished 8th in the Horizon League.
• Last game: Indiana defeated Bellarmine 95-61 on Dec. 15. Oakland defeated Robert Morris 55-53 last Wednesday.
• Series history: Indiana leads 4-0. All of the games were played from 2013-18.
Statistics
Indiana
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg), Sydney Parrish (9.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (9.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.9 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Henna Sandvik (3 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.3 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Karoline Striplin (9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.5 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg, 1 rpg).
Oakland
• Guards: Maddy Skorupski (16.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg), Macy Smith (10.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg), G-F Dani Grim (6 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Madison Royal-Davis (4.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Jasmine Dupree-Hebert (2.6 ppg), Jaidyn Elam (2.6 ppg), Naveyah Damon (2.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lianna Baxter (8.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Kylie Buckley (5.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Sereniti Roberts-Adams (4.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Leah Bullard (1.7 ppg).
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 234-102 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 433-232. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Deanna Richard, Oakland: Richard is serving as interim coach after head coach Jeff Tungate retired on Dec. 9. Tungate retired after suffering pain from neck and back surgeries. Oakland is 1-0 with Richard in charge. Richard, who played at Oakland in the 1990s, returned to her alma mater in 2022 after many years in the Division II ranks. She coached at Ferris State, Wayne State, Division III Olivet and was head coach at Division II Mercyhurst from 2007-19.