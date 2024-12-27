How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – From here on out, Indiana’s women’s basketball team will see nothing but Big Ten competition. Starting with Wisconsin’s 2 p.m. ET Saturday visit to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana will face 17 tough conference games.
Where the Hoosiers rate in the Big Ten pecking order remains to be seen. It’s been an up-and-down first two months of the season. Wins over ranked opponents Stanford and Baylor were mixed with losses to Harvard and Butler.
In the women’s NET rankings, Indiana is 40th overall, which puts the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at-large conversation.
However, Indiana is behind 11 other Big Ten teams in the NET. UCLA (3), Southern California (7), Ohio State (10), Michigan State (13), Maryland (22), Michigan (23), Iowa (30), Minnesota (33), Nebraska (35), Oregon (37) and Illinois (38) are all ahead of the Hoosiers.
There’s no room for error in the Big Ten player schedule, either. While the men have had a 20-game conference schedule since 2019, the women have kept an 18-game schedule. With 18 teams in the Big Ten, it means you only play one team twice. In Indiana’s case, they play rival Purdue twice. If you lose to a team near you in the standings, it’s unlikely you’re going to get a second shot at them.
Given that, protecting home court is essential and it also makes Indiana’s 75-60 win at Penn State on Dec. 7 all the more valuable. The good news for the Hoosiers is that they play six of those 11 teams ahead of them in the NET in Bloomington.
Still, there’s very few off-nights in the Big Ten. Wisconsin isn’t one of the teams rated ahead of Indiana, but the Badgers (10-2, 1-0) appear to be improved and they have one of the best players in the Big Ten in 6-foot-4 forward Serah Williams (20 ppg, 12.3 rpg) – a player that Indiana doesn’t have an exact match for defensively.
It will be a gauntlet for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play. Let the games begin.
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 1-0)
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Wisconsin was 15-17 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten.
• Last game: Indiana defeated Oakland 90-55 Sunday. Wisconsin defeated Albany 69-59 on Dec. 11.
• Series history: Indiana leads 53-23. The Hoosiers have won nine in a row in the series. Indiana last lost to Wisconsin in 2015 and haven’t fallen to the Badgers in Bloomington since 2011.
Statistics
Indiana
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 apg), Sydney Parrish (9.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (9.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg), Lexus Bargesser (4.3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (3.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Henna Sandvik (3.2 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Karoline Striplin (9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.4 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg, 1 rpg).
Wisconsin
• Guards: Ronnie Porter (11.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.9 apg), Natalie Leuzinger (8.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Tess Myers (7.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Halle Douglass (4.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.7 apg), Lily Krahn (3.2 ppg), D’Yanis Jimenez (2.1 ppg), Jovana Spasovski (1.7 ppg)
• Forwards/centers: Serah Williams (20 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Carter McCray (11.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Tessa Grady (2 ppg), Gracie Grzesk (1.3 ppg), Alie Bisballe (0.6 ppg)
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked.
Meet the coaches
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 235-102 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 434-232. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
- Marisa Moseley, Wisconsin: Moseley is in her fourth year at Wisconsin and has a 44-60 record with the Badgers. She is in her seventh season as a head coach and has an 89-89 career record. Moseley was previously head coach at Boston University from 2018-21 and posted a 45-29 record with the Terriers, where she also played from 2000-04. Prior to her head coaching stint at her alma mater, Moseley was an assistant coach at Denver (2005-07), Minnesota (2007-09) and Connecticut (2009-18) where she was a part of five national championship teams.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- PARRISH RETURNS, INDIANA BEATS OAKLAND: Sydney Parrish was back for the Hoosiers as Indiana defeated Oakland 90-55. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: What Teri Moren said after Indiana's win over Oakland. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA DOESN'T MESS AROUND WITH BELLARMINE: Hoosiers dominate Bellarmine in nonconference contest. CLICK HERE.