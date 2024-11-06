How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Harvard
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers are back in action Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Following an 82-60 win over Brown in Monday's season opener, No. 25 Indiana hosts Harvard on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Harvard is also off to a 1-0 start, with a 71-58 win over UMass on Monday.
Four Hoosiers scored double-digit points in Monday's game, led by Sydney Parrish with 20. But Moren was disappointed in Indiana's defensive discipline, allowing Brown to shoot 11 for 36 from 3-point range.
"I'm glad we got our got a win to begin the season," Moren said Monday. "But I'd be up here lying if I told you I was at all pleased with any of that tonight."
• *** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Todd Golden, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Harvard
• Who: No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Harvard (1-0)
• What: Nonconfernce regular season game
• When: Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
• Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Big Ten-plus (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
• Announcers: TBA
• Radio: B97 in Bloomington
• Radio announcer: Austin Render
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Harvard went 16-12 overall and 9-5 in Ivy League play.
• Recent results: Indiana defeated Brown 82-60 Monday at home. Harvard defeated UMass 71-58 Monday at home.
Leading scorers
(stats through one game)
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Sydney Parrish: 20 points, 10 rebounds
- F Karoline Striplin: 17 points, five rebounds
- G Yarden Garzon: 16 points, three assists, three rebounds
- F Lilly Meister: 13 points, six rebounds
Harvard Crimson
- G Gabby Anderson: 20 points, six rebounds
- G Elena Rodriguez: 18 points, eight rebounds
- G Harmoni Turner: 13 points, four assists
Meet the coaches
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 227-99 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 425-229. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
- Carrie Moore, Harvard: Moore is in her third season at Harvard and has a 37-24 overall record with an 18-10 record in Ivy League play. Harvard reached the WNIT Great Eight in her first season and has finished top three in the Ivy League each year. She was previously an assistant coach at Michigan, North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton. Moore played at Western Michigan from 2003-07 and led the nation with 25.4 points per game her senior year. She played professionally in Poland before becoming a coach.
