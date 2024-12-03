How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Southern Indiana
Indiana continues the 2024-25 season Wednesday against Southern Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, leading scorers, coaching information and more.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers are back in action Wednesday night against Southern Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana is coming off a 78-53 win over Maine on Sunday, following its 2-1 run in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week in the Bahamas. Southern Indiana comes to Bloomington having won six straight games, including two in the Puerto Rico Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.
Here's more information on the game time, TV information, radio details, leading scorers and more.
How to watch Indiana vs. Southern Indiana
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (5-3) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-1)
- What: Regular season nonconference game.
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten-plus (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
- Announcers: TBA.
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcer: Austin Render (play-by-play)
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Maine 78-53 Sunday. Southern Indiana defeated Le Moyne College 71-42 Saturday.
- Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Southern Indiana went 25-7 overall and won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title with a 17-1 record before losing in the second round of the WNIT.
- Series history: First meeting.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 13.8 ppg, 39.2 3pt FG%
- F Lilly Meister: 11.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
- G Shay Ciezki: 11 ppg, 32.3 3pt FG%
- G Chloe Moore-McNeil: 10.9 ppg, 39.1 3pt FG%
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- G Ali Saunders: 13.4, 47.8 3pt FG%
- G Vanessa Shafford: 12.4 ppg, 38.1 3pt FG%
- F Meredith Raley: 12 ppg, 45.5 3pt FG%
Meet the coaches
- Rick Stein, Southern Indiana: Stein is in his 26th season at Southern Indiana and has a career record of 457-262. He took over as the head coach before the 1999-2000 season after serving as an assistant coach at the school from 1991-99. Stein led Southern Indiana to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours at the Division II level. Southern Indiana became a Division I program before the 2022-23 season and has a 37-24 record since the transition. Stein was named OVC Coach of the Year last season. Stein was a two-year starter at Southern Indiana before joining the women's basketball staff.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 231-102 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 428-232. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
