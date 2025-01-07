How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball At Northwestern Wednesday
The Indiana women's basketball team plays at Northwestern Wednesday night. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, leading scorers and more.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's six-game win streak was snapped on Sunday, but coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers have a chance to get back on track Wednesday at Northwestern.
Indiana is coming off a 73-62 loss to No. 1 UCLA, which was led by center Lauren Betts with 25 points and 12 rebounds. The Hoosiers played UCLA close for three quarters, but the Bruins outscored them 15-5 in the second quarter. Yarden Garzon finished with a team-high 19 points for Indiana.
Northwestern hosts the Hoosiers after losing three straight games in Big Ten play, each by 19 or more points.
How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (7-8, 0-4)
- What: Big Ten conference matchup.
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039) in Evanston, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten-plus. (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
- Announcers: TBA
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Wisconsin 83-52 at home on Dec. 28, then lost 73-62 at home against No. 1 UCLA on Saturday. Northwestern lost 85-65 to Oregon at home on Dec. 31, then lost 92-62 at No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 43-39, most recently defeating Northwestern 84-64 on Feb. 17, 2024 in Evanston.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 14.4 ppg, 37.8 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 11.9 ppg, 34.6 3pt FG%
- F Lilly Meister: 11.4 ppg, 53.8 FG%
Northwestern Wildcats
- F Caileigh Walsh: 11.2 ppg, 40.7 FG%
- G Melannie Daley: 10.8 ppg, 48.6 FG%
- F Grace Sullivan: 10.7 ppg, 51.9 FG%
Meet the coaches
- Joe McKeown, Northwestern: McKeown is in his 17th season at Northwestern, where he has a 268-254 overall record and a 108-170 record in regular season Big Ten play. He has led the Wildcats to two NCAA Tournament appearances and five WNIT appearances. He previously coached at George Washington from 1989-2008 and went 441-154 with 15 trips to the NCAA Tournament. McKeown's first head coaching job was at New Mexico State from 1986-89.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 237-103 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 436-233. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
