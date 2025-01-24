How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Friday At Oregon
The Indiana women's basketball team begins its west coast trip Friday night against the Oregon Ducks. Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers will stay out west and play at Washington Monday night.
Indiana previously hosted the other two Big Ten newcomers, No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and lost by 11 and seven points, respectively. The Hoosiers have been a solid road team this season, with a 3-1 record in away games, including wins over Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. Indiana also went 2-1 in its trip to the Bahamas.
The Hoosiers have some extra time to travel to Eugene, Ore., as they haven't played since Sunday's 73-66 loss to USC. The Ducks have a bit more time off than usual, too, as they most recently defeated Iowa 50-49 Sunday at home.
How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 in Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (14-5, 5-3)
- What: Big Ten conference matchup.
- When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena (12,364) in Eugene, Ore.
- TV: Big Ten-plus. (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 13.7 ppg, 38.8 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 11.7 ppg, 35.4 3pt FG%
- G Sydney Parrish: 10.6 ppg, 27.7 3pt FG%
Oregon Ducks
- G Deja Kelly: 11 ppg, 14.3 3pt FG%
- G Peyton Scott: 10.2 ppg, 30.2 3 pt FG%
- F Amina Muhammad: 8.2 ppg 57.9 FG%
Meet the coaches
- Kelly Graves, Oregon: Graves is in his 11th season at Oregon and has a career record of 237-116 with the Ducks. He has led Oregon to three Pac-12 regular season titles, two Pac-12 tournament titles and was named Pac-12 coach of the year twice. Under Graves, the Ducks have reached the NCAA Tournament five times, including a Final Four run in 2019. He was previously the head coach at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 237-105 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 438-235. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
Series history
Oregon leads the all-time series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 91-68 Oregon victory on March 24, 2019 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Eugene, Ore.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana’s 0-2 homestand didn’t hurt them much in the projections, but margin for error eroded. CLICK HERE
- SMALL MARGINS COSTING WOMEN'S TEAM: Indiana has been close against the top teams in the Big Ten, but small margins inside games are costing them. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WOMEN PUSH NO. 4 USC, BUT CAN'T PUSH THEM DOWN: Indiana was competitive into the final moments, but No. 4 USC earned a 73-66 win on Sunday. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: What Teri Moren said after Indiana's 68-54 loss to Illinois. CLICK HERE.