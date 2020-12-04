Iconic Indiana Basketball Posters Now Available

HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Fans have been hoping to get their hands on the iconic posters during this pandemic season, and now they are available online.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The iconic Indiana Men’s Basketball schedule poster is now available for the 2020-21 season.

An Indiana Basketball tradition for four decades, the poster features all 15 members of Coach Archie Miller’s fourth Hoosier squad. It also includes the Hoosiers’ 27-game schedule, which is subject to change if any games are re-scheduled or canceled in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic and in an effort to keep students, staff members, fans and the community safe, the poster will not be available for pick up in the traditional locations in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Cook Hall or Memorial Stadium. Instead, they can be ordered directly from IU Athletics’ official printing partner HardingPoorman. Information about ordering the 18” x 24” posters CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Posters are free to request, with a $9 shipping and handling fee per order (up to five posters per order). Please allow two weeks for delivery. Subsequent questions regarding orders can be sent directly to HardingPoorman at storefronts@hardingpoorman.com.

