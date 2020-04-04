SI's Pat Forde Includes Indiana's 1987 Title Game Win on Best-of-All-Time List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Final Four was supposed to start on Saturday, but COVID-19 has canceled the event and one of the biggest days of the year has come and gone with no games being played.

So to keep us amused during the weekend, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde put together his list of all-time favorite Final Four games, and Indiana's 1987 title game victory over Syracuse made the list.

Here's the link TO THE STORY. Forde listed his 12 favorite national semifinal games and his 12 best finals.

The 1987 national championship game capped a great season for Steve Alford and the Hoosiers, who won the Big Ten that year and was a No. 1 seed in the tournament. They beat Duke and LSU in the regionals and then won a classic game in the national semifinals, beating UNLV 97-93.

The championship game came down to the final seconds, with Keith Smart hitting a jump shot from the left corner in the final seconds of the game. Smart had 17 second-half points that night to lead Indiana's comeback.

