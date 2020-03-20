HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

ON THIS DAY: In 1987, Knight, Krzyzewski Squared Off in NCAA Tourney For First Time

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was an NCAA tournament regional semifinal game at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati, so regardless of the opponent, it was a big deal for the 1987 Indiana Hoosiers.

But the opponent made it extra special.

Bob Knight's team had visions of winning a national title that year, and it was the Duke Blue Devils who were in the way. This was 33 years ago, so Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was still cutting his teeth with the Blue Devils. He had made the national championship game a year earlier, and his first-ever tournament meeting with his coach and mentor, Bob Knight, was sure the be something special.

"It was definitely different, preparing for that game,'' Indiana center Dean Garrett said this week while looking back at that game. "We knew all about the connection they had, that Coach K had played for Coach Knight, and coached with him. Coach would get really fired up for those others games, like with Auburn and LSU and UNLV and Syracuse, but Duke was different.

"I don't he really liked having to coach against him. And playing against them? It was like playing against us. We ran the same stuff. We knew everything they were doing, and they knew everything we were doing.''

Knight and Krzyzewski have had their issues through the years, but in those early days, Knight was always very supportive. When Krzyzewski made the Final Four a year earlier, Knight was seeing wearing a DUKE button during the games.

That night in Cincinnati, Garrett played 39 minutes, battling Duke star Danny Ferry every step of the way. Indiana won 88-82, but it wasn't easy. Garrett and fellow starters Steve Alford, Keith Smart, Ricky Calloway and Daryl Thomas scored 86 of the Hoosiers' 88 points in a building loaded with Indiana fans.

"Being a No. 1 seed, we really had a great path that year,'' Garrett said. "We played our first two games in Indianapolis (Fairfield and Auburn), then our next two in Cincinnati (Duke and LSU), and you couldn't have asked for anything better.''

All five Indiana starters were in double figures, and the Hoosiers shot 56 percent from the field. They scored 88 points and made just one three-pointer in the process. (Duke made 8-of-11 from three-point range to stay in the game.) 

Smart and Calloway, who was from Cincinnati, led the way with 21 points. Alford had 18, Thomas had 15 and Garrett had 11 points and nine rebounds.

"We won a lot of games that way, with a balanced attack,'' Garrett said. "Steve was the star of that team, no question, but we were all capable of having big nights, and there were a lot of nights like that where all five of us played well.

"That was a great game, a hard game. They stayed right with us, and I know Coach was relieved when it was over. He knew they would play us hard.''

The win raised Indiana's record to 27-4 and set the stage for a regional final against Dale Brown's LSU team two days later.

Also on this day:

  • 2015 — Lost to Wichita State in first round of NCAA tournament in Omaha.
  • 1994 — Beat Temple in second round of NCAA tournament in Landover Md.
  • 1981 — Beat UAB in regional semifinals of NCAA tournament in Bloomington. 
  • 1976 — Beat No. 2 Marquette in regional finals in Baton Rouge, La.

Related 'ON THIS DAY' stories

  • March 16, 2017: Indiana fires Tom Crean after nine seasons. CLICK HERE
  • March 17, 2000: Indiana loses to Pepperdine 77-57 in Bob Knighjt's final game as coach of the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • March 18, 1953: Hoosiers win their second NCAA championship on Bobby Leonard's last-minute free throw. CLICK HERE
  • March 19, 201
  • March 19, 2016: Indiana knocks off Kentucky in second round in Des Moines in Tom Crean's final NCAA tournament win for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE 
  • Coming on March 21: Another classic Knight-Krzyzewski showdown, and a whole lot more. 

Follow our best Indiana coverage

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IHSAA Officially Cancels Boys Basketball Tournament

Indiana signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, plus commit Khristian Lander, won't be able to chase their state title dreams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana QB Nate Sudfeld Staying With the Eagles

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, a former Indiana star, agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles, staying with the team he's been with for three years.

Tom Brew

New Indiana AD Dolson: 'I Was 8 Years Old ... And I Was Hooked For Life'

Longtime Indiana administrator Scott Dolson was named IU's new athletic director on Tuesday and he met with the media for the first time during a teleconference on Thursday. IU has been in his blood forever.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Star RB Jordan Howard Signs With Dolphins

Jordan Howard, the former Indiana running back who had a huge year for the Hoosiers in 2015, has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 2016, Indiana Smacks Around Kentucky to Advance to Sweet 16

No. 5 seed Indiana beat No. 4 Kentucky in Des Moines, Iowa on March 19, 2016 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Indiana hasn't won a tournament game since then.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: Hoosiers Win 1953 National Title With Thrilling Win Over Kansas

Led by Don Schlundt and Bobby "Slick'' Leonard, the Hoosiers claimed their second national title on this day in 1953, beating Kansas in dramatic fashion.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Promoting From Within is Fine When It's the Right Guy

Scott Dolson has nearly four decades worth of ties to Indiana University's athletic department, and he also has the talent and skill to be a fine leader.

Tom Brew

Indiana Hires Scott Dolson to be Next Athletic Director

Scott Dolson has more than 30 years of experience at Indiana, first as a student manager for Bob Knight and then as an athletic administrator, most notably as Fred Glass' right-hand man for the past decade

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: In 2000, Pepperdine Crushes Indiana by 20 in Bob Knight's Final Game

On March, 17, 2000, Indiana was crushed 77-57 by Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA tournament in what turned out to be Bob Knight's last game with the Hoosiers. He was fired six months later.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: Three Years Ago Today, Indiana Fired Tom Crean

On March 16, 2017, Indiana athletic director Fred Glass fired basketball coach Tom Crean after nine seasons.

Tom Brew