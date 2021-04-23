Indiana Makes Tamar Bates' Commitment Official

It's now official that standout guar Tamar Bates is an Indiana Hoosiers. According to a release from the school, he has signed in national letter of intent and will for IU next season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University sent out a news release on Friday afternoon confirming that four-star guard Tamar Bates has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Hoosiers next year.

Bates, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Kansas City, Kan., played last year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. At IMG Academy, he played for coach Sean McAloon and averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 40.0% from three-point range.

“Tamar is a tremendous young man who will bring so much to our program,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I think the first thing that stands out to me is that he is a winner. He brings a high level of energy on the court and is regarded as an unselfish teammate. He is an outstanding defender who makes three-pointers at a high percentage, can attack the rim, has great vision and the awareness to make plays for others.”

Bates, is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the nation by ESPN.com.

A two-time All-State honoree at Piper High School in Kansas City, Kan.under coach David Birch, Bates averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a junior while leading them to a 21-1 mark and a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals. The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He converted 58.0% from the floor, including a 44.1% mark from three-point range, and 88.0 % from the free throw line that season.

He was named the Kansas All-Classes Player of the Year in 2020 and also was the winner of the prestigious DiRenna Award, which is presented to the top high school male and female basketball player in the Kansas City metro area.

As a sophomore, he led the Pirates to their first state basketball championship in Kansas Class 4A and scored 20 points in the team’s championship game win over Augusta. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore.

He also played for the KC Run GMC AAU program and Coach L.J. Goolsby.

Born on Feb. 21, 2003, he is the son of Dr. Tyrone and Lajasima Bates. His brother, Trey, plays basketball at Kansas City Kansas Community College. He also has one older sister, La’Shana and two younger sisters, Trinity and Tamia.

He joins Cincinnati Moeller center Logan Duncomb as incoming freshmen in the Hoosiers 2021 recruiting class.