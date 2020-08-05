HoosiersNow

Indiana Athletics Joining Opendorse Ready's NIL Readiness Program

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The conversation about name, image and likeness for collegiate athletes has gone on for a long time now, and Indiana University is ready to prepare its athletes.

Indiana athletics announced on Wednesday that it will be joining Opendorse Ready, an NIL readiness program. The goal is to best prepare its student-athletes for name, image and likeness.

"The NIL rights movement opens the door for Indiana Athletics to provide the students in our program with life skills that will prove valuable well beyond their time on campus," Indiana Athletics Director Scott Dolson said in a press release. "When these changes come, we have to be prepared to educate and assist our student-athletes with the best possible resources."

Opendorse Ready provides student-athletes with hands-on assistance from experts to maximize their value while on campus.

According to the release, more than 15,000 athletes around the world use the sports technology company to build their personal brands by publishing social media content from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, NBPA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands.

Indiana is joining with Opendorse to help athletes build that brand.

"We're preparing every Indiana student-athlete for long-term success beyond the field," Tom Allen said. "It's clear that NIL rights will play a significant role in the future of college football. This Opendorse partnership and our relationship with the Media School will equip IU athletes with the best brand building tools in the country."

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller also posted on the matter, stating, "Hoosiers Basketball is backed by some of the most passionate fans in college sports. It's my belief that our tradition and fanbase will set Indiana apart as an NIL leader, helping our student-athletes to establish some of the most valuable personal brands in college sports. I'm proud of this University for leading on NIL rights and providing the athletes in our program with the tools needed to find success beyond the court."

This agreement with Opendorse Ready makes Indiana one of the first universities in the country to unveil an athletics department-wide NIL solution for its athletes. The Hoosiers join athletics programs from the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 as the first schools to adopt the program nationwide.


