Indiana's Bradley Brehmer Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bradley Brehmer won Indiana's first Big Ten honor of the year after being named Pitcher of the Week by the conference on Tuesday

Brehmer allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings against Evansville on Sunday, and struck out five to help Indiana win the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader.

The Indianapolis native who pitched at Decatur Central, improved to 3-1 on the season with 22 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. He leads the Hoosiers, who are 10-13 on the season, with total wins.

He was the first pitcher of the week from Indiana since Braydon Tucker won the honor on April 13, 2021.

It is the second weekly honor of Brehmer's career, as he was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on May 18, 2021, after a two-hit, eight strikeout effort versus Oakland while at Wright State.



The Hoosiers will have the week off in front of its Big Ten opening series with Northwestern at Bart Kaufman Field. Indiana and Northwestern will throw the first pitch in the series at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

2022 Baseball Weekly Awards

Feb. 23

Player: Matt Shaw, Maryland sophomore

Matt Shaw, Maryland sophomore Pitcher: Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore



Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore Freshman: Keaton Anthony, Iowa

March 2

Player: Matt Wood, Penn State junior

Matt Wood, Penn State junior Pitcher: Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore



Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore Freshman: Sean Sullivan, Northwestern

March 9

Player: Kyle Hannon, Penn State sophomore

Kyle Hannon, Penn State sophomore Pitcher: Shay Schanaman, Nebraska senior



Shay Schanaman, Nebraska senior Freshman: Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State

March 16

Player: Mitch Jebb, Michigan State sophomore

Mitch Jebb, Michigan State sophomore Pitchers: Ryan Ramsey, Maryland junior and Sean Sullivan, Northwestern freshman



Ryan Ramsey, Maryland junior and Sean Sullivan, Northwestern freshman Freshman: Sean Sullivan, Northwestern and Keaton Anthony, Iowa

March 23

Players: Troy Schreffler, Maryland junior, and Griffin Everitt, Nebraska senior

Troy Schreffler, Maryland junior, and Griffin Everitt, Nebraska senior Pitcher: Connor O'Halloran, Michigan sophomore



Connor O'Halloran, Michigan sophomore Freshman: Troy Wansing, Purdue