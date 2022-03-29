Skip to main content
Indiana's Bradley Brehmer Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Indiana senior pitcher Bradley Brehmer allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings against Evansville on Sunday, and struck out five to help Indiana win the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The outing helped him win the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bradley Brehmer won Indiana's first Big Ten honor of the year after being named Pitcher of the Week by the conference on Tuesday

Brehmer allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings against Evansville on Sunday, and struck out five to help Indiana win the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader. 

The Indianapolis native who pitched at Decatur Central, improved to 3-1 on the season with 22 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. He leads the Hoosiers, who are 10-13 on the season, with total wins.

He was the first pitcher of the week from Indiana since Braydon Tucker won the honor on April 13, 2021.

It is the second weekly honor of Brehmer's career, as he was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on May 18, 2021, after a two-hit, eight strikeout effort versus Oakland while at Wright State.

The Hoosiers will have the week off in front of its Big Ten opening series with Northwestern at Bart Kaufman Field. Indiana and Northwestern will throw the first pitch in the series at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

2022 Baseball Weekly Awards

  • Feb. 23
  • Player: Matt Shaw, Maryland sophomore
  • Pitcher: Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore
  • Freshman: Keaton Anthony, Iowa
  • March 2
  • Player: Matt Wood, Penn State junior
  • Pitcher: Adam Mazur, Iowa sophomore
  • Freshman: Sean Sullivan, Northwestern
  • March 9
  • Player: Kyle Hannon, Penn State sophomore
  • Pitcher: Shay Schanaman, Nebraska senior
  • Freshman: Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State
  • March 16
  • Player: Mitch Jebb, Michigan State sophomore
  • Pitchers: Ryan Ramsey, Maryland junior and Sean Sullivan, Northwestern freshman
  • Freshman: Sean Sullivan, Northwestern and Keaton Anthony, Iowa
  • March 23
  • Players: Troy Schreffler, Maryland junior, and Griffin Everitt, Nebraska senior
  • Pitcher: Connor O'Halloran, Michigan sophomore
  • Freshman: Troy Wansing, Purdue
  • March 29
  • Player: Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern sophomore
  • Pitcher: Bradley Brehmer, Indiana senior
  • Freshman: Garrett Anglim, Nebraska 

