GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana has been horrible on the road in the Big Ten this year, winning only once — at bottom-feeder Nebraska — and losing six other times. Their best chance to win a road game actually comes Wednesday night at Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers are just 12-12 overall and can be beaten at home. They just lost to Iowa at home on Sunday, so the Hoosiers, who are desperately trying to earn an NCAA tournament bit, could use a big win.

Here are the particulars on the game:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8 in the Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 6-8 in the Big Ten).

Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8 in the Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 6-8 in the Big Ten). When : 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 19

: 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 19 Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn. Latest Line: Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as Wednesday afternoon according to VegasInsiders.com.

Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as Wednesday afternoon according to VegasInsiders.com. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press or Coaches polls.

Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press or Coaches polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Minnesota is No. 32, Indiana is No. 47

Minnesota is No. 32, Indiana is No. 47 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Cory Provus, Stephan Bardo

Cory Provus, Stephan Bardo Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

Here are three things I want to see from Indiana on Wednesday night:

1. Rob Phinisee runs a great show from the point

Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee hasn't had the year he wanted, battling through injuries earlier in the year and then struggling to find his shooting form. He's been just 4-for-18 — a mere 22 percent — from three-point range in Big Ten road games. That needs to change tonight.

Having guards hit a few three-pointers will open things up a bit inside. Phinisee, who has the ball in his hands the most, can take the lead role in that against the Gophers.

Indiana sophomore Rob Phinisee needs a big game at Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports)

2. Trayce Jackson-Davis gets his groove on

Indiana's top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, has been quite lately, finally realizing that teams are going to do all they can to take him out of games.

Getting him good looks has to be a first priority, and that's on both players and coaches. There's no doubt that Indiana is better when Jackson-Davis is leading the way, and he needs to be a difference-maker, especially in road games.

Minnesota's Daniel Oturu is averaging 19.9 points per game. (USA TODAY Sports)

3. Keep Minnesota's Daniel Oturu in check

Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu averages 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per season, and the 6-foot-10 big man is hard to stop. Indiana coach Archie Miller calls him the best big man in the Big Ten, but he says that about a lot of people.

Indiana's recent struggles have coincides with a lack of effort on the boards, and they need to turn that around Wednesday night. Oturu is going to get his, but the Hoosiers need to keep him at his averages at the most. A 15 and 8 night might be even better,