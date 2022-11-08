Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List

Updated Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:15 a.m. ET

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been enjoying his Hoosiers history lessons as he passes one great player after another on the school's all-time scoring list.

He finished his junior season ranked No. 15 all-time, but now that he's back for a senior year, he's still moving up. On Monday, in Indiana's season opener, he scored 15 points in an 88-53 win over Morehead State, passing Indiana greats Greg Graham and Scott May in the process.

Jackson-Davis now has 1,603 points. Next up on the list is Brian Evans, who had 1,701 career points.

Here is the complete list of the 54 Indiana players who have scored 1,000 points or more during their Hoosiers careers.

Indiana's all-time leading scorers