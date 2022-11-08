Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List
Trayce Jackson-Davis passed two more Indiana basketball legends on the school's all-time scoring list on Monday after he scored 15 points in the season opener. He's now No. 13 all-time with 1,603 points, with Brian Evans next on the list.
Updated Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:15 a.m. ET
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been enjoying his Hoosiers history lessons as he passes one great player after another on the school's all-time scoring list.
He finished his junior season ranked No. 15 all-time, but now that he's back for a senior year, he's still moving up. On Monday, in Indiana's season opener, he scored 15 points in an 88-53 win over Morehead State, passing Indiana greats Greg Graham and Scott May in the process.
Jackson-Davis now has 1,603 points. Next up on the list is Brian Evans, who had 1,701 career points.
Here is the complete list of the 54 Indiana players who have scored 1,000 points or more during their Hoosiers careers.
Indiana's all-time leading scorers
- Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ................. 2,613
- Steve Alford (1983-87) .......................... 2,438
- Don Schlundt (1951-55) ........................ 2,192
- A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) ...................... 2,100
- Mike Woodson (1976-80) ...................... 2,061
- Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) ................ 1,986
- Alan Henderson (1991-95) ..................... 1,979
- Damon Bailey (1990-94) ......................... 1,741
- Kent Benson (1973-77) .............................. 1,740
- Christian Watford (2009-13) ..................... 1,730
- Eric Anderson (1988-92) ............................ 1,715
- Brian Evans (1992-96) ................................ 1,701
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-present) ... 1,603
- Scott May (1973-76) ................................... 1,593
- Greg Graham (1989-93) ........................... 1,590
- Randy Wittman (1978-83) ........................ 1,549
- Archie Dees (1955-58) .............................. 1,546
- Bracey Wright (2002-05) ......................... 1,498
- D.J. White (2004-08) ................................ 1,447
- Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ............................. 1,441
- Ray Tolbert (1977-81) ................................. 1,427
- Robert Johnson (2014-18) ....................... 1,413
- Kirk Haston (1998-2001) .......................... 1,406
- Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) ............................... 1,401
- Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ......................... 1,374
- Andrae Patterson (1994-98) .................... 1,365
- Uwe Blab (1981-85) ................................... 1,357
- Verdell Jones III (2009-13) ...................... 1,347
- Ted Kitchel (1978-83) ................................. 1,336
- Jordan Hulls (2009-13) .............................. 1,318
- Tom Bolyard (1960-63) .............................. 1,299
- Joby Wright (1969-72) ............................... 1,272
- Steve Green (1972-75) ............................... 1,265
- Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) ...................... 1,252
- Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) ...................... 1,240
- James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) ................ 1,235
- Steve Downing (1970-73) ......................... 1,220
- Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ................... 1,217
- Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ........................ 1,203
- Quinn Buckner (1973-76) ......................... 1,195
- Cody Zeller (2011-13) ................................ 1,157
- Will Sheehey (2010-14) ............................. 1,120
- Victor Oladipo (2010-13) .......................... 1,117
- Troy Williams (2013-16) ............................. 1,115
- Marshall Strickland (2002-06) ................. 1,106
- Vernon Payne (1965-68) .......................... 1,101
- Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................... 1,099
- Bob Leonard (1951-54) ............................ 1,098
- Daryl Thomas (1983-87) .......................... 1,095
- Rick Calloway (1985-88) ......................... 1,073
- Jay Edwards (1987-89) ............................ 1,038
- Al Durham (2017-21) ............................... 1,035
- Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) ............ 1,030
- Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ......................... 1,008