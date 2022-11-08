Skip to main content
Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List

Trayce Jackson-Davis passed two more Indiana basketball legends on the school's all-time scoring list on Monday after he scored 15 points in the season opener. He's now No. 13 all-time with 1,603 points, with Brian Evans next on the list.
Updated Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:15 a.m. ET

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been enjoying his Hoosiers history lessons as he passes one great player after another on the school's all-time scoring list.

He finished his junior season ranked No. 15 all-time, but now that he's back for a senior year, he's still moving up. On Monday, in Indiana's season opener, he scored 15 points in an 88-53 win over Morehead State, passing Indiana greats Greg Graham and Scott May in the process.

Jackson-Davis now has 1,603 points. Next up on the list is Brian Evans, who had 1,701 career points. 

Here is the complete list of the 54 Indiana players who have scored 1,000 points or more during their Hoosiers careers.

Indiana's all-time leading scorers

  1. Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ................. 2,613
  2. Steve Alford (1983-87) .......................... 2,438
  3. Don Schlundt (1951-55) ........................ 2,192
  4. A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) ...................... 2,100
  5. Mike Woodson (1976-80) ...................... 2,061
  6. Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) ................ 1,986
  7. Alan Henderson (1991-95) ..................... 1,979
  8. Damon Bailey (1990-94) ......................... 1,741
  9. Kent Benson (1973-77) .............................. 1,740
  10. Christian Watford (2009-13) ..................... 1,730
  11. Eric Anderson (1988-92) ............................ 1,715
  12. Brian Evans (1992-96) ................................ 1,701
  13. Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-present) ... 1,603
  14. Scott May (1973-76) ................................... 1,593
  15. Greg Graham (1989-93) ........................... 1,590
  16. Randy Wittman (1978-83) ........................ 1,549
  17. Archie Dees (1955-58) .............................. 1,546
  18. Bracey Wright (2002-05) ......................... 1,498
  19. D.J. White (2004-08) ................................ 1,447
  20. Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ............................. 1,441
  21. Ray Tolbert (1977-81) ................................. 1,427
  22. Robert Johnson (2014-18) ....................... 1,413
  23. Kirk Haston (1998-2001) .......................... 1,406
  24. Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) ............................... 1,401
  25. Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ......................... 1,374
  26. Andrae Patterson (1994-98) .................... 1,365
  27. Uwe Blab (1981-85) ................................... 1,357
  28. Verdell Jones III (2009-13) ...................... 1,347
  29. Ted Kitchel (1978-83) ................................. 1,336
  30. Jordan Hulls (2009-13) .............................. 1,318
  31. Tom Bolyard (1960-63) .............................. 1,299
  32. Joby Wright (1969-72) ............................... 1,272
  33. Steve Green (1972-75) ............................... 1,265
  34. Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) ...................... 1,252
  35. Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) ...................... 1,240
  36. James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) ................ 1,235
  37. Steve Downing (1970-73) ......................... 1,220
  38. Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ................... 1,217
  39. Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ........................ 1,203
  40. Quinn Buckner (1973-76) ......................... 1,195
  41. Cody Zeller (2011-13) ................................ 1,157
  42. Will Sheehey (2010-14) ............................. 1,120
  43. Victor Oladipo (2010-13) .......................... 1,117
  44. Troy Williams (2013-16) ............................. 1,115
  45. Marshall Strickland (2002-06) ................. 1,106
  46. Vernon Payne (1965-68) .......................... 1,101
  47. Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................... 1,099
  48. Bob Leonard (1951-54) ............................ 1,098
  49. Daryl Thomas (1983-87) .......................... 1,095
  50. Rick Calloway (1985-88) ......................... 1,073
  51. Jay Edwards (1987-89) ............................ 1,038
  52. Al Durham (2017-21) ............................... 1,035
  53. Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) ............ 1,030
  54. Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ......................... 1,008

