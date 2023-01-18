Mike Woodson Radio Show: Recapping Wisconsin, Coaching Philosophy, Illinois Preview

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana snapped its three-game losing streak with a crucial 63-45 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. Coach Mike Woodson recapped that game and previewed Thursday's matchup at Illinois during this week's episode of "Inside Indiana Basketball" with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer.

Here's what Woodson said.

On Indiana's win over Wisconsin...

“It was a big win for out ball club to get off the 3 game losing streak."

“Defensively, we set the tone right off the bat. Nether team could score."

Woodson said he was OK with Indiana leading by one point at halftime because he knew if they could find some offensive production in the second half, they'd be alright behind the strength of their defense.

“I like games like that because, hell, if they’re not scoring and we’re not scoring, it comes down to who’s going to make plays and as a coach I kind of like that.”

On practices before the Wisconsin game...

“They had a team meeting. Coaches weren’t allowed, and I have no problem with that. At the end of the day, you can meet all you want, but you’ve got to show it on the court.”

“Leading into the game our practices were really intense.”

Woodson said he stressed the idea of Indiana defense making it hard for the opponent to move.

“We worked. We went back to the gym and we worked and we practiced and we had some tough practices before Wisconsin. Not that we don’t always have tough practices."

“I think guys were a little more engaged. We were probably a little more embarrassed with the way we were paying.”

“Practice was heated last week, and we’ve got to keep guys engaged more.”

“I thought last week we really pushed to get off this slide.”

"You lose three games and guys start looking over their shoulders and questioning themselves.”

Woodson said the coaching staff never wavered with what they believed in.

On playing without Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson...

Don Fischer said injuries to Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson seemed to affect the rest of the team, psychologically, and Woodson agreed.

"But I don’t like using that as an excuse. At the end of the day, it’s tough when you lose two starters."

"Losing your starting point guard, that’s pivotal.”

“Then Race, since I’ve been here, he’s been the glue to our defense … He’s great with Trayce playing buddy ball … And then defensively, he’s always had the assignment of [guarding] at tough guy at the 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 position that he plays.”

Fischer asked Woodson who is leading the team right now. "You've got to lean on – you can't lean on the freshmen, even thought Jalen is playing solid for us and we've got to keep him in that position until if we’re able to get X back or Race back. But Trayce is out leader. He's four years in and he's done it at a high level, so you have to lean on him.

On Jordan Geronimo...

Geronimo had his best game of the season against Wisconsin, scoring 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"Just learning the game and feeling comfortable about his role and how he plays on the floor."

"The day before the game, I was probably on him the hardest because he was just on a roller coaster in practice that day and I kind of lit into him and it translated.”

“From a defensive standpoint he was solid, man.

On the upcoming Illinois game...

"They’ve kind of flipped over the last few weeks. They’ve kind of changed it around a little bit and their guys have bought in.”

“It ain’t a joke or a surprise they’ve won their last four games with the way they’re playing.”

“[Dain Dainja] is as big as Kofi [Cockburn], but he’s big and competitive.”

On his approach to coaching different players...

“It varies. Certain guys you can really challenge. Certain guys you can't because they shrink and go into a shell, and those are things you learn as a coach.”

Woodson said he tried to challenge players every day if he sees them doing something wrong.

“I was coached that way. Coach Knight, he didn’t let you slide.”

"That’s just a part of coaching I think, and that’s okay.”

“I have guys that come in the office. I might pull you off the court during practice."

Woodson used a turnover from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Wisconsin as an example. “I called him over and I ripped him. I said, "Hey son, you gotta understand time, score and situation.”

Fischer asked Woodson how he decides whether he should bench a player if they make a bad play. “Certain guys have a longer rope … And I probably shouldn’t be saying that because of parents or loved one or a fan of certain player might hear that and say that’s not fair, but that’s part of coaching.”

“I made it very clear when I took the job and guys stayed on board that I’m going to coach and it’s not personal. I love you the same."

"If I thought that way [taking it personal] about coach Knight, I don’t think I ever could have survived here in the four years that I played for him because he pushed me. He was demanding, and I knew he did it from his heart and he wanted nothing but the best for Mike Woodson and his team.”

“If I had ever gone home to my mother complaining about Bob Knight, she would have probably thrown me out the house.” Woodson said it was grueling and tough to play for Knight, but “I never complained because I chose to come here to play for the greatest college coach to ever grace the floor, so I had to live with it and deal with it.”

On Malik Reneau...

"He’s playing better because he’s playing harder."

"I thought this last game was the hardest he’s played since he’s been here.

"I’m looking at the total package for Malik [defense and rebounding]."

On his time coaching J.R. Smith on the New York Knicks...

Fischer asked Woodson who was the most stubborn player he coached in the NBA.

"I don't like talking about players. I had a number of those guys, but J.R. Smith was probably one of the most stubborn kids. It's amazing with that young man, when I got him he'd always started in the league as a starter. I told him, 'You couldn't start on this Knick team. You have to come off the bench, and in doing that, try to be the best sixth man in the NBA.' And, boy, he really barked at that man, that bothered him. But he accepted the role and he led the league in scoring off the bench that year and was able to get the Sixth Man of the Year Award and we gave him a nice contract for doing that. But he was stubborn. But the beautiful thing about him, I got invited to his wedding, basically introduced him to golf, which he's an unbelievable golfer now. I always had his mom and dad on my side, so when he would come home as a pro crying, mom and dad would call and say, 'Woody, keep coaching him.' And that meant more to me than anything because we were trying to do the right thing to really help and clean up his personal life and he turned out just fine."

On his relationship with Jay Wright...

Jay Wright won two national titles as the head coach at Villanova, but he retired after the 2021-22 season. Now he works for CBS, and on Saturday, he called the Indiana versus Wisconsin game.

“I have a great relationship with Jay. We go back many years ago when he was a young coach and I was just getting into coaching.”

Woodson said he remembers attending coaching clinics with Wright, run by Larry Brown and John Calipari.

“It was the most awesome experience for me as a young coach because I had all these great coaches in the gym.”

