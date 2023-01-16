Worry-Free Jordan Geronimo Answers Challenge Against Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a 7-0 start and No. 10 ranking, Indiana dropped to 10-6, teetering toward the bubble just over a month later.

The days following a 19-point loss at Penn State and what Trayce Jackson-Davis called "demoralizing" losses to Iowa and Northwestern consisted of lengthy film sessions and practice. For coach Mike Woodson, a lot of yelling and screaming.

Woodson called out Miller Kopp and Jordan Geronimo for being "all over the place" in the loss at Penn State. He demanded more from Trey Galloway, too.

"As a coach, when I'm challenging players, you know, sometimes it makes them a little uneasy and get that," Woodson said. "But at the end of the day, they have to understand that I'm in their corner and I need them to perform at a high level. It ain't personal, but it's coaching. That's what I call it."

Losing three in a row wasn't fun for anybody, but Woodson noticed his team carrying good spirits into practice, eager to turn things around. Shorthanded and desperate, hosting No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday was a must-win game for Indiana, even in mid January.

With sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson out with a knee injury, Geronimo made his third consecutive start. His first two career starts did not going according to plan, playing just 10 minutes and going 0-for-2 against Northwestern. Geronimo added six points and six rebounds at Penn State, but he was part of several breakdowns on defense. He said going through these struggles made him realize he needed more film time and preparation with the coaching staff.

It came with a new mindset, too.

"I just played without worrying about being subbed out or if I missed a shot and not take it to the next play with me," Geronimo said. "I just have a short memory. Play hard, play physical and make the right play. So I know when I have those possessions where I don't play well, I'm just like, 'Hey, next possession, let's do it, you know what I mean. Let's keep going.'"

Geronimo responded to Woodson's challenge with his best game of the season. Woodson often calls Jackson-Davis and Thompson's chemistry down low "buddy ball" when they dominate opposing teams in the paint. On Saturday, Geronimo seamlessly filled Thompson's side of that connection.

With both teams struggling to score late in the first half, Jackson-Davis backed down Wisconsin's Steven Crowl on the right block. Markus Ilver shaded toward Jackson-Davis, allowing Geronimo to dive toward the basket and catch Jackson-Davis' pass under the basket. His first two shots fell short, but Geronimo snatched his own rebound and powered through multiple defenders to extend Indiana's lead.

Two minutes later, Jackson-Davis missed a shot off the front rim, but Geronimo skied above two Badgers for the offensive rebound. No one could contain Geronimo's strength and athleticism as he finished the put-back with his left hand.

"I thought we did not do a good job on Geronimo, and he took advantage of it," Crowl said. "He knows his role and he plays his role well. When we did get him to miss, we had some opportunities there to clean up the mess and he was able to secure some of those offensive rebounds ... I think he out-physicaled us at times."

After scoring six points in the first half, Geronimo carried confidence into the final 20 minutes of play. Indiana led Wisconsin by one point at halftime, and the first five minutes of the second half proved to be the deciding stretch.

At the 16-minute mark, Max Klesmit's corner 3-point attempt caromed off the front rim, and Geronimo pushed the pace after the rebound. No one stopped the ball, so Geronimo took it coast to coast. Driving his shoulder into Carter Gilmore, Geronimo's first layup was short, but he sprung toward the rim to put back his own miss. This sequence gave Indiana its first double-digit lead of the game, and the Hoosiers didn't look back.

The "buddy ball" between Jackson-Davis and Geronimo continued as Indiana increased its lead early in the second half. Jackson-Davis felt the Wisconsin double-team collapse on the left block, and Geronimo boxed out his defender at the B1G logo below the free throw line, calling for the ball with his arm stretched toward the basket. Jackson-Davis threw a pass above the 7-foot Crowl's arms and right to Geronimo, who converted the layup through a Wisconsin foul.

"That has lit a fire under that young man, Mike Woodson a master motivator," CBS play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes said after the play.

"That is coaching," Jay Wright, CBS analyst and former Villanova coach added. "And Geronimo is coachable."

Defensive adjustments were key to Indiana's 63-45 win over Wisconsin as much as anything, and Geronimo was a definite factor. Indiana pressed Wisconsin more than normal, positioning Geronimo at the front. With long arms, Geronimo denied entry passes and made the start of possessions uncomfortable for Wisconsin.

The Badgers scored their second fewest points of the season on Saturday and shot a woeful 32.1 percent overall, 5-for-24 from 3 and 4-for-11 from the free throw line. Geronimo finished with a season-high 12 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes, completing his second career double-double and first against a Big Ten opponent.

Woodson said Geronimo played within himself on Saturday, excelling the defensive end, rebounding and finishing around the rim. Moving forward without Thompson, Geronimo's effort against Wisconsin was exactly what Indiana needed.

The win was a step in the right direction for Indiana after three losses, and it has to continue on Thursday at Illinois. Geronimo said this performance helped his confidence as he responded to Woodson's challenge in a major way.

"I thought he was more relaxed tonight," Woodson said. "And he did a lot of positive things on both ends of the floor. I just hope he can just grow from this game and continue to play that well."

