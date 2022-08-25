Indiana Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino Invited to Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is among participants in this weekend's Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp in Los Angeles. From Thursday to Sunday, Hood-Schifino will compete against top college point guards and NBA players.

“It’s a blessing to be recognized and honored for my hard work,” Hood-Schifino said. “Being able to go learn from one of the best point guards in NBA history and pick his brain is going to be a great experience."

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., Hood-Schifino is approaching his freshman year at Indiana following an illustrious high school career. He is the highest-rated incoming freshman in the Big Ten, coming in at No. 22 by 247Sports, No. 17 by Rivals and No. 24 according to ESPN.

Hood-Schifino helped basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy win back-to-back GEICO National Championships in 2021 and 2022, which led to Naismith third-team All-American honors. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard scored 14 points with three 3-pointers in the Jordan Brand Classic game, and he played for the Team CP3 AAU program.

“I already have a relationship with Chris Paul, so just getting to chop it up and play with him I’m excited about. I’m thankful to be getting to play against some of the other top college point guards and NBA players will be exciting and a great measuring stick, so overall I’m thankful.”

Hood-Schifino is a big reason many believe Indiana is the favorite to win the Big Ten. The return of veteran forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson forms a dominant front court, and Hood-Schifino brings high-level talent to complement point guard Xavier Johnson.

"The way [Woodson wants to play fits my game perfect," Hood-Schifino said. "He wants to play fast, get the ball out and for me, playing alongside Xavier Johnson, that would be great. I think we both compliment each other's games very well."

