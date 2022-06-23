Jalen Hood-Schifino Ready to Hit the Ground Running at Indiana

Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is well prepared to be a college star after two years at national prep champion Montverde Academy, and even though he considers himself a true point guard, he's looking forward to playing alongside current Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson. "I think we both compliment each other's games very well,'' he said.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jalen Hood-Schifino had a plan, right from the start. His reasoning for attending the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida and playing two years of high school basketball at the very highest level was to have him well prepared when he finally set foot on a college campus.

Those feet have landed in Bloomington, and the 6-foot-6 freshman guard is already hard at work with his Indiana basketball teammates. He's a consensus top-30 recruit who is ready to hit the ground running for a Hoosiers team that many consider the Big Ten favorite in 2022-23.

And Jalen Hood-Schifino will play a big part in that, because his preparation for college is complete. He's ready to roll in Indiana's backcourt.

"For me, playing at the highest level of high school basketball, playing at Montverde a powerhouse, we were playing against some of the top guys in the country,'' Hood-Schifino said Thursday when he met with the Indiana local media for the first time. "Transitioning from high school to college is definitely a big difference, but for me, honestly, I already have the body.

"I work on my game all the time, so really it's just some of the small things, learning the terminology and some of the things. But I'm good with just learning every day, learning from the older guys and watching film."

Hood-Schifino considers himself a true point guard, and many recruiting experts considered him one of the best points in the Class of 2022. But he's a combo guard too, with skills both offensively and defensively to play along current Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson.

The two of them already have a good relationship, because they've spent time together back in Pittsburgh, where Johnson played for three seasons before transferring to Indiana, and where Hood-Schifino grew up before relocating to Montverde.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson loves the idea of playing with two guys with point guard skills. Hood-Schifino is all in running with Johnson.

"The way (Woodson) wants to play fits my game perfect. He wants to play fast, get the ball out and for me, playing alongside Xavier Johnson, that would be great,'' Hood-Schifino said. "I think we both compliment each other's games very well. Prior to coming to Indiana I already had a relationship with Xavier, so we kind of already built that bond. To get here now and practice with him and kind of get a feel for everybody, I think it's going to be great.

"I'm definitely a true point guard, but at the end of the day I'm a basketball player. I'm versatile, I can play wherever the coach needs me to play, but I'm definitely a point guard, I love getting my teammates involved, I love leading.''

His relationship with Johnson continues to grow, and that's been beneficial to both of them.

"I'm from Pittsburgh and he played at Pitt, so me and him have already built a relationship,'' he said. "I started to talk to him through Instagram and I even played pickup with him a little bit when I was in Pittsburgh a couple times, so building that relationship was pretty good so for me coming here. Me and him just continue that relationship and getting here playing against these older guys, I have been playing against older guys my whole life, so it's definitely good and it's been great learning from everybody and getting out there with the guys."

Hood-Schifino is a gym rat, and he's loving all the work they're putting in already. he's got a lot to work on, too, especially with his perimeter shooting.

"I'm still young, so I have to get better at everything. I'm nowhere as near as good as I can be, so just keep working on everything,'' Hood-Schifino said. "I think the next thing I really have to showcase is my three-ball, which I'm in the gym everyday working on, so this year I think people will get to see a lot of my game and how much better I've got since the high school season and how much more expanded my game has gotten, so I think it's going to be good."

Hood-Schifino committed to Indiana last August, and he's been paying close attention to the Hoosiers ever since. He watched every game last year, and has watched them over and over again on film. He's getting a lot out film sessions already in Bloomington.

"I watched everything, I'm big on film. Last year I liked to see how they played, how coach Woodson coaches just so I can see where I fit in,'' Hood-Schifino said. "I still watch the games now just to make sure I'm on top of everything, looking at some of the defensive schemes, looking at the offense. Now that I'm here it's great because I get to break down film with the coaches and everything so it's been good."