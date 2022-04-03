Skip to main content
Breaking: Indiana Guard Xavier Johnson Arrested On Reckless Driving, Resisting Charges

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to Monroe County record. The arrest has been confirmed by Indiana athletic officials as well.

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to Monroe County record. The arrest has been confirmed by Indiana athletic officials as well.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson was arrested overnight in Bloomington, scoring with reckless driving and resisting law enforced. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail, and was released Sunday morning.  

The men's basketball program released a statement on Johnson's arrest on Sunday morning.

"Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson," the statement said. "IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants." 

Johnson, a native of Woodbridge, Va., spent his first three seasons and transferred to Indiana last summer. He started 34 of Indiana's 35 games this season, missing a February game at Northwestern when he was suspended along with four other teammates for violating curfew.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the medial He has scored 1,565 career points at Indiana and Pittsburgh during his four-year career. He was expected to return to Indiana next season for his fifth and final season of college basketball.

Johnson finished third in the Big Ten in assists (5.1 per game0 and was ninth in free throw percentage at 78.2 percent. He finished second on the team averaging 12.1 points, and led the Hoosiers in assists (172) and steals (40). He was second on the team in three-point shooting (38.3%). He finished the season strong after a slow start, averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 assists and shooting 41.4% from long distance in the final 17 games of the season.

This story will be updated.

