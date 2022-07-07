Hoosier Favorite No. 0? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We all have our favorite Indiana basketball players through the years, some more than others. These love affairs have had us running out to buy jerseys with those numbers on them through countless generations.

And as we wait patiently — or not too patiently — for another basketball season to roll around in November, we thought this would be a good time to take a little poll

Hoosier favorite?

Every day we're going to give you four choices to pick your favorite Hoosier who wore a certain number, starting today with No. 0. We know there's going to be some recency bias, but we tried to narrow it down for you in giving you four choices. So this should be a lot of fun.

Here are your four choices, in alphabetical order so that we're not showing any bias, and there's a poll to take below. There aren't a lot of No. 0's in Indiana history, because the NCAA didn't allow the number to be worn until 2010.

Max Bielfeldt (2015-16)

Hailing from Peoria, Ill., forward Max Bielfeldt played four seasons at Michigan before transferring to Indiana for his one redshirt senior season.

While only a Hoosier for a short time, he quickly became a huge fan favorite and earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after playing in 35 games and making five starts.

Max Bielfeldt USA Today

Xavier Johnson (2021-present)

Finally, current point guard Xavier Johnson is the most recent Hoosier to sport No. 0. He played three seasons at Pitt before transferring to Indiana last season. Johnson started in all 34 games played and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game.

He ranked third in Big Ten assists averaging 5.1 per game and ninth in Big Ten free throw percentage at 78.2 percent.Johnson will continue to play for the Hoosiers this year for his redshirt senior season.

Xavier Johnson USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Langford (2017-18)

Here he is, the man that made Bloomington rumble when he made his commitment to the Hoosiers for the 2018-19 season. The New Albany, Ind. guard played and started in 32 games as a freshman and was the top freshman scorer in the Big Ten and Indiana's leader with 16.5 points per game.

Following his season, he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year before being drafted in the first round at pick No. 14 to the Boston Celtics playing there from 2019-22. This year, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Romeo Langford USA TODAY Sports

Will Sheehey (2010-14)

Then there's forward Will Sheehey who graced Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall from 2010-14. The Sagemont Fla. native started in 31 games in his senior season. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media after the season.

Sheehey left his mark by finishing his career 37th on the all-time scoring list for Indiana with 1,120 points. He was part of Indiana's Sweet 16 appearances in both 2012 and 2013 as well as Reese's College All-Star game.

Will Sheehey © Brent Drinkut/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

All-time No. 0's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 0 at Indiana:

Kory Barnett —(2009-12)

—(2009-12) Will Sheehey — (2012-14)

— (2012-14) Max Bielfeldt — (2015-16)

— (2015-16) Curtis Jones — (2016-17)

— (2016-17) Romeo Langford — (2018-19)

Cooper Bybee — (2019-21)

Xavier Johnson — (2021-present)

Vote for your favorite No. 0

