Hoosiers Survive Late Scare, Get First Win For Mike Woodson

Indiana let most of a 21-point second-half lead slip away against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night, but made several big plays in the final minute to pull out a 68-62 win for Mike Woodson's first victory as the Hoosiers' head coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Woodson came home to an adoring crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday night, and he got his first career win as the head coach at Indiana, beating Eastern Michigan 68-62.

But he had to sweat it out late in the second half before he could enjoy the moment that was four decades in the making.

The Hoosiers let a 21-point second-half lead slip away, and the Eagles were within a point in the final two minutes, but Indiana answered the bell with several big plays in the final minute to seal the deal. Shooting was an issue all night. The Hoosiers were just 41.9 percent from the field and only 16.7 percent from three-point range, which was a huge disappointment.

"Well, it feels good to be 1-0, but we've got a long way to go. We're still trying to learn how to win,'' Woodson said. ""We got soft, and we were comfortable with the lead, but our guys stepped up and did what they had to do. I thought when we got the lead, we stopped playing how we got the lead.

"I was happy that we didn't crack down the stretch. We’re missing a lot of wide open threes. Those guys are taking them in practice and making them, they just need to be comfortable in the game. But we also took three or four that were unnecessary, where we could have gotten better shots.”

Woodson, who replaced Archie Miller in late March, has said from the beginning that his job is to restore Indiana basketball to its past glory. The former Hoosiers star was happy to get out with a win, and knows full well that his team is still a work in progress, especially on the offensive end of the ball.

Indiana's defense was terrific early, and they suffocated Eastern Michigan throughout the first half, going to the locker room with a 36-19 lead. The Eagles only made seven shots in the entire half, shooting just 22.6 percent. Indiana scored the first 10 points of the game, and held Eastern scoreless for more than seven minutes.

"I've been saying it all along that our defense has been really good,'' Woodson said. "When I look at the three exhibition games that we played, this is kind of how we played defense. And I expected that coming out tonight.

"I liked the way we started the ballgame based on our defense because, I keep saying it, if we can build a defensive foundation here, we'll be in every ballgame and give ourselves a chance to win.''

Indiana played a clean game offensively, only turning the ball over eight times the entire game, and the Hoosiers had just four turnovers in the final 33 minutes. Point guard Xavier Johnson had three turnovers in the first five minutes, two on forced passes, but then didn't have another one in his 25 minutes of action. He finished with 14 points and three assists. He was 4-for-9 from the field, and 1-for-3 from three.

"Coach told me stop being so cool with the ball, and thats what I did," Johnson said after his first game at Assembly Hall.

Johnson also said he's not worried about Indiana's poor shooting in the opener. He's got confidence that those numbers will go up.

""We've got shooters. We just have to knock down shots. We've still got work to do.''

Indiana's biggest lead came at 40-19 early in the second half, and they still led by 20 with 14:20 to go. But then Eastern Michigan started chipping away and Indiana couldn't buy a basket themselves. Eastern Michigan point guard Noah Farrakhan, who was scoreless in the first half, exploded for 18 points in the second half to lead the rally.

The lead got down to eight with 9:25 to go, was down to five with 4:09 to go and got down to one when Farrahkan made a three-pointer and then a layup to make it 59-58 with 2:47 to go.

A great interior pass from Trayce Jackson-Davis to Race Thompson made it 61-58, and then the Hoosiers get a break on the other end with an illegal screen call. The Hoosiers then go back inside to Race Thompson and he was fouled with 1:52 to go. He missed the first, and made the second.

Noah Farrakhan hit another three-pointer with 23.6 seconds left to cut the lead to two, and Eastern Michigan called a quick timeout.

Eastern Michigan picked up full-court, presses, but Johnson blew right through the and drove all the way to the rim for a layup to make it 66-62. Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, made two free throws to ice it.

It was his 23rd career double-double. Jackson-Davis moved into 55th all-time in career points with 970, passing Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas on the all-time list. He was pleased with the win, but didn't like that the big lead slipped away.

"We just didn’t step on their throats when we should’ve,'' he said. "There are some simple things we’ve got to fix, switching and things of that nature. But it’s just good to get a (win)."

Jackson-Davis came back for his junior year after his first sit-down with Woodson after he was hired. The goal was for Woodson, with all of his NBA resume, to make him better.

The things they wanted to work on — a better mid-range game and more right hand — were both on display. He hit two jump shots, and made a nice basket off the glass

As much as Hoosier Nation wants to forget the past with this basketball team, it is notable that the victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Hoosiers, dating back to.

Indiana used nine players in the game. Michael Durr, the 7-foot transfer from South Florida who's been dealing with a minor knee injury, didn't dress. Sophmores Anthony Leal and Khristian Lander didn't see action, nor did freshman Logan Duncomb.

Rob Phinisee had a nice first half for the Hoosiers, coming off the bench first when Woodson pulled Johnson after those three early turnovers. Phinisee had seven first-half points and got the Indiana offense settled down.

Parker Stewart had six early points on two three-pointers but was quiet the rest of the way. Freshman Tamar Bates had six points in his debut, Jordan Geronimo had four, Miller Kopp three and Trey Galloway two.

Woodson was pleased with the lack of turnovers. Eight is a good number, especially in a season opener where nerves are at play.

"I was very happy with that. We set goals coming in this season at, 12 or less turnovers is our goal. And if we get over that, then I've got to punish them a little bit,'' Woodson said. "But we've been pretty good in that area in the three exhibition games. And tonight was eight turnovers, that's pretty good.''

Woodson had dozens of friends and family members at the game, and the moment was a thrill for him, coaching his first game at his alma mater. He said he was going to keep the game ball as a souvenir.

One game down, 30-something to go.

"Until we get enough games under us, with our ballclub, this is the first test with this team,'' he said. "And, again, I was happy that we didn't crack down the stretch and we made winning basketball plays down the stretch to secure the game. That's a good sign. ''

Indiana is back in action on Friday night with a home game against Northern Illinois. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET

Watch Mike Woodson's postgame press conference