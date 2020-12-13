Indiana's Hot Second-Half Shooting Leads to 87-52 Victory Over North Alabama

Indiana shot 45% from the three in the second half, led by Armaan Franklin going 4-of-4.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forced a turnover late in the first half, and Trayce Jackson-Davis looked at his bench and clapped ferociously, signaling for them to get excited.

The energy was low for most of the first half in Indiana's home game against North Alabama, and Jackson-Davis wanted that to change.

His teammates answered the bell because from then on, Indiana's bench was up and energized, and the Hoosiers started to take over the game, cruising to a 87-52 victory.

Indiana freshman Jordan Geronimo provided a tone-setting play heading into the locker room at halftime, stealing a North Alabama inbounds pass and finishing a finger roll layup at the buzzer.

It gave the Hoosiers a 16-point lead at the half and had everybody up and excited.

The second half was all smooth sailing for the Hoosiers, and they pulled away to such a large victory due to their three-point shooting.

The inability to knockdown outside shots has haunted Indiana in the past, but it was not the problem Sunday afternoon in Assembly Hall.

First it was Rob Phinisee, who knocked down two-straight threes early in the second half. Then it was Armaan Franklin doing the same.

"The shots were in rhythm," Archie Miller said. "We were attacking the zone, moving the ball and getting shots in rhythm. Armaan and Rob both stepped up and made a few, and when the ball goes in the basket, it takes the pressure off everyone."

After those two got going, it spread throughout the team. Anthony Leal hit one, and then Khristian Lander got one to go down as well. It was both the first-career 3-pointers for Lander and Leal.

Franklin stayed, leading the team with 19 points on the day while shooting 5-of-7 from three. Franklin went 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from three in the second half.

"I think it was just open looks, getting into a rhythm and stepping in with confidence," Franklin said.

The Hoosiers shot 45% from three in the second half, which boosted their percentage to 39.4% for the entire game.

It was an encouraging sign for Indiana fans that have seen this team struggle time and time again in distance shooting.

This was exactly what this game was meant to be, which was one to give the team some confidence before the schedule ramps up again.

Jackson-Davis was solid as usual with 15 points and seven rebounds. If Indiana can shoot like this around TJD, it will make the Hoosiers a dangerous team.

Indiana is now 4-2 on the season with the Crossroads Classic coming up on Saturday, where the Hoosiers will take on Butler.

"Our team has played a good schedule," Miller said. "I think the competition from this point forward is going to be as good as it gets."