How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game With Marshall on Saturday Night

Indiana is still perfect in the Mike Woodson era, winning its first five games of the season. The Hoosiers get Marshall on Saturday night in the championship game of the Hoosier Classic, and here's how to watch, with gametimes and TV information, the latest on the point spread and several great nuggets on the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to continue its winning ways on Saturday night, when it takes on Marshall in the championship game of the Hoosier Classic.

Marshall is 4-1 on the season, and is one of the better teams in Conference USA. The Hoosiers are 5-0, and still perfect under first-year coach Mike Woodson.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Marshall, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Marshall at Indiana

Who: Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) in championship game of Hoosier Classic

: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 27 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Fubo.tv Announcers: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play) and Trent Meacham (color commentary)

Indiana-Marshall history

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 3-0.

Indiana-Marshall most recent games

Marshall's last game: Marshall forced 28 turnovers and defeated Louisiana 93-79 in the second game of the Hoosier Classic on Tuesday (Nov. 23). Guard Taevion Kinsey led the way with 21 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks off the bench in the win. (Marshall beat Jackson State 80-66 in the first game of the Hoosier Classic On Nov. 21)

Meet the coaches

Meet Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni: Coach Dan D’Antoni is in his eighth year as the head coach of Marshall, his alma mater. The 74-year-old is a 1970 Marshall graduate. He is 132-100 there, with his best season coming in 2018, when the Thundering Herd went 25-11, won the Conference USA tournament and then beat No. 4-seed Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (They lost to No. 5 seed and in-state rival West Virginia in the second round.) Indiana coach Mike Woodson worked with Dan’s brother, Mike, with the NBA's New York Knicks as his defensive coordinator. D'Antoni was a successful high school coach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for 30 years, winning more than 500 games.

Projected starters

Projected Marshall starters: Taevion Kinsey (6-foot-5 senior guard), Darius George (6-7 senior forward), Andrew Taylor (6-foot-3 redshirt junior guard), Mikel Beyers (6-10 senior forward), Goran Milanidovic (7-0 junior center).

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Turnovers were an issue for Indiana in the win against Louisiana, with 27. The other four games, the Hoosiers have averaged only 12.5 per game. Marshall likes to play fast and aggressively, and it forced 28 turnovers and had 19 steals on Tuesday. Indiana will have to handle the ball well.

