    • November 12, 2021
    Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

    The list of legends who have scored 1,000 points or more at Indiana is a short one, and junior Trayce Jackson-Davis is about to join that select group. He has 970 points now after scoring 21 points in Indiana's season opener against Eastern Michigan. Last year, Al Durham became the 53rd player in the storied history of Indiana basketball to reach 1,000 points in his career.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the verge of history. He scored 21 points in the Hoosiers' season opener against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall, and now has 970 career points. 

    The hallowed 1,000-point mark is in sight now.

    He passed Luke Recker (954) Devonte Green (954) and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (968) on Tuesday night to move into 55th place on Indiana's all-time scoring list. There have been 53 Hoosiers who have passed the 1,000-point threshold, and guard Al Durham was the most recent player to do it last season. 

    Durham, who opted to play his fifth bonus season at Providence this year, finished his Indiana career with 1,035 points.

    Jackson-Davis will probably pass Matt Nover on Friday night in their home game against Northern Illinois. Nover, who played at Indiana from 1990 to 1993, scored 978 points for the Hoosiers.

    Jackson-Davis' new coach, former Hoosiers legend Mike Woodson, is fifth on that all-time scoring list with 2,061 points.

    Here is the complete Iist of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history:

    Indiana 1,000-point scorers

    1. Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ............  2,613
    2. Steve Alford (1983-87) .....................  2,438
    3. Don Schlundt (1951-55) ...................  2,192
    4. A.J. Guyton (1996-2000)  ................ 2,100
    5. Mike Woodson (1976-80) ................ 2,061
    6. Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) .......... 1,986
    7. Alan Henderson (1991-95) ............... 1,979
    8. Damon Bailey (1990-94)  ................. 1,741
    9. Kent Benson (1973-77)  ..................... 1,740
    10. Christian Watford (2010-13) ............. 1,730
    11. Eric Anderson (1988-92) ..................... 1,715
    12. Brian Evans (1992-96) ........................ 1,701
    13. Scott May (1973-76) ........................... 1,593
    14. Greg Graham (1989-93)  ................... 1,590
    15. Randy Wittman (1978-83) ................. 1,549
    16. Archie Dees (1955-58) ....................... 1,546
    17. Bracey Wright (2002-05) ................... 1,498
    18. D.J. White (2004-08) .......................... 1,447
    19. Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ....................... 1,441
    20. Ray Tolbert (1977-81) .......................... 1,427
    21. Robert Johnson (2014-18) ................. 1,413
    22. Kirk Haston (1998-2001) ..................... 1,406
    23. Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) ......................... 1,401
    24. Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ................... 1,374
    25. Andrae Patterson (1994-98) .............. 1,365
    26. Uwe Blab (1981-85) ............................. 1,357
    27. Verdell Jones III (2009-13)  ................ 1,347
    28. Ted Kitchel (1978-83) .......................... 1,336
    29. Jordan Hulls (2010-13) ....................... 1,318
    30. Tom Bolyard (1960-63) ...................... 1,229
    31. Joby Wright (1969-72) ....................... 1,272
    32. Steve Green (1972-75) ........................ 1,265
    33. Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) ............... 1,252
    34. Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) ................ 1,240
    35. James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) .......... 1,235
    36. Steve Downing (1970-73) ................... 1,220
    37. Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ............. 1,217
    38. Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ................... 1,203
    39. Quinn Buckner (1973-76) .................... 1,195
    40. Cody Zeller (2011-13) ........................... 1,157
    41. Will Sheehey (2011-14) ......................... 1,120
    42. Victor Oladipo (2011-13) ...................... 1,117
    43. Troy Williams (2013-16) ........................ 1,115
    44. Marshall Strickland (2002-06) ............ 1,106
    45. Vernon Payne (1965-68) ...................... 1,101
    46. Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................ 1,099
    47. Bob Leonard (1951-54) ......................... 1,098
    48. Daryl Thomas (1983-87) ....................... 1,095
    49. Rick Calloway (1985-88) ....................... 1,073
    50. Jay Edwards (1987-89) .......................... 1,038
    51. Al Durham (2017-21)  ........................... 1,035
    52. Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) .......... 1,030
    53. Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ....................... 1,008

