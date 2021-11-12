Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

The list of legends who have scored 1,000 points or more at Indiana is a short one, and junior Trayce Jackson-Davis is about to join that select group. He has 970 points now after scoring 21 points in Indiana's season opener against Eastern Michigan. Last year, Al Durham became the 53rd player in the storied history of Indiana basketball to reach 1,000 points in his career.

The hallowed 1,000-point mark is in sight now.

He passed Luke Recker (954) Devonte Green (954) and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (968) on Tuesday night to move into 55th place on Indiana's all-time scoring list. There have been 53 Hoosiers who have passed the 1,000-point threshold, and guard Al Durham was the most recent player to do it last season.

Durham, who opted to play his fifth bonus season at Providence this year, finished his Indiana career with 1,035 points.

Jackson-Davis will probably pass Matt Nover on Friday night in their home game against Northern Illinois. Nover, who played at Indiana from 1990 to 1993, scored 978 points for the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis' new coach, former Hoosiers legend Mike Woodson, is fifth on that all-time scoring list with 2,061 points.

Here is the complete Iist of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history:

