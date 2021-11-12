Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the verge of history. He scored 21 points in the Hoosiers' season opener against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall, and now has 970 career points.
The hallowed 1,000-point mark is in sight now.
He passed Luke Recker (954) Devonte Green (954) and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (968) on Tuesday night to move into 55th place on Indiana's all-time scoring list. There have been 53 Hoosiers who have passed the 1,000-point threshold, and guard Al Durham was the most recent player to do it last season.
Durham, who opted to play his fifth bonus season at Providence this year, finished his Indiana career with 1,035 points.
Jackson-Davis will probably pass Matt Nover on Friday night in their home game against Northern Illinois. Nover, who played at Indiana from 1990 to 1993, scored 978 points for the Hoosiers.
Jackson-Davis' new coach, former Hoosiers legend Mike Woodson, is fifth on that all-time scoring list with 2,061 points.
Here is the complete Iist of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history:
Indiana 1,000-point scorers
- Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ............ 2,613
- Steve Alford (1983-87) ..................... 2,438
- Don Schlundt (1951-55) ................... 2,192
- A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) ................ 2,100
- Mike Woodson (1976-80) ................ 2,061
- Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) .......... 1,986
- Alan Henderson (1991-95) ............... 1,979
- Damon Bailey (1990-94) ................. 1,741
- Kent Benson (1973-77) ..................... 1,740
- Christian Watford (2010-13) ............. 1,730
- Eric Anderson (1988-92) ..................... 1,715
- Brian Evans (1992-96) ........................ 1,701
- Scott May (1973-76) ........................... 1,593
- Greg Graham (1989-93) ................... 1,590
- Randy Wittman (1978-83) ................. 1,549
- Archie Dees (1955-58) ....................... 1,546
- Bracey Wright (2002-05) ................... 1,498
- D.J. White (2004-08) .......................... 1,447
- Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ....................... 1,441
- Ray Tolbert (1977-81) .......................... 1,427
- Robert Johnson (2014-18) ................. 1,413
- Kirk Haston (1998-2001) ..................... 1,406
- Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) ......................... 1,401
- Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ................... 1,374
- Andrae Patterson (1994-98) .............. 1,365
- Uwe Blab (1981-85) ............................. 1,357
- Verdell Jones III (2009-13) ................ 1,347
- Ted Kitchel (1978-83) .......................... 1,336
- Jordan Hulls (2010-13) ....................... 1,318
- Tom Bolyard (1960-63) ...................... 1,229
- Joby Wright (1969-72) ....................... 1,272
- Steve Green (1972-75) ........................ 1,265
- Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) ............... 1,252
- Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) ................ 1,240
- James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) .......... 1,235
- Steve Downing (1970-73) ................... 1,220
- Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ............. 1,217
- Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ................... 1,203
- Quinn Buckner (1973-76) .................... 1,195
- Cody Zeller (2011-13) ........................... 1,157
- Will Sheehey (2011-14) ......................... 1,120
- Victor Oladipo (2011-13) ...................... 1,117
- Troy Williams (2013-16) ........................ 1,115
- Marshall Strickland (2002-06) ............ 1,106
- Vernon Payne (1965-68) ...................... 1,101
- Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................ 1,099
- Bob Leonard (1951-54) ......................... 1,098
- Daryl Thomas (1983-87) ....................... 1,095
- Rick Calloway (1985-88) ....................... 1,073
- Jay Edwards (1987-89) .......................... 1,038
- Al Durham (2017-21) ........................... 1,035
- Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) .......... 1,030
- Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ....................... 1,008