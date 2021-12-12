How To Watch Indiana's Game With Merrimack On Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home Sunday, with a nonconference matchup against Merrimack that will hopefully get rid of the bad taste left from Wednesday night's disappointing loss at Wisconsin

Indiana opened as a 20-point favorite over Merrimack on Sunday morning on the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

Merrimack, which is based in Andover, Mass., plays in the Northeast Conference and is in its third season of Division I basketball. They won the league in 2020 in its first year, and set a school record with 22 wins the previous year while still a Division II school.

They are 4-7 this year, but haven't fared well during its high-profile games this season and are 1-5 on the road. They have lost to Rutgers (48-35), Virginia Tech (72-43) and No. 5 Gonzaga (80-55).

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Merrimack, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Merrimack at Indiana

When : Noon ET, Sunday, Dec. 12

: Noon ET, Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (color commentary)

Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Last year's records: Merrimack was 9-9 a year ago, playing all of its games against Northeast Conference foes. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Merrimack was 9-9 a year ago, playing all of its games against Northeast Conference foes. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. . Poll rankings: Indiana is unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but is still receiving votes in the Week 5 released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 37 in both polls. Merrimack is not ranked.

Indiana is unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but is still receiving votes in the Week 5 released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 37 in both polls. Merrimack is not ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 32 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Merrimack is No. 257 out of 358 teams.

Indiana-Merrimack history

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Indiana-Merrimack most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana built a 22-point lead on Wednesday (Dec. 8) at Wisconsin, but then it a frittered away in an ugly second half, with the Badgers winning 64-59 at the Kohl Center in Madison. It was the 19th straight victory by Wisconsin over Indiana in Madison.

Indiana built a 22-point lead on Wednesday (Dec. 8) at Wisconsin, but then it a frittered away in an ugly second half, with the Badgers winning 64-59 at the Kohl Center in Madison. It was the 19th straight victory by Wisconsin over Indiana in Madison. Merrimack's last game: The Warriors lost 80-55 to No. 5-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday (Dec. 9). Jordan Minor was their leading scorer with 17 points and Ziggy Reid added 16. It was the first game against a ranked team for Merrimack, which is based in Andover, Mass., and is in the third season of its transition to Division I.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 7-2.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 7-2. Meet Merrimack coach Joe Gallo: Coach Joe Gallo is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Warriors and boasts an 85-52 (.620) career record, the most wins ever for a Merrimack head coach over their first four seasons. Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in 2020 in his first year in the league, the first school to do that. They had 22 wins in 2019, a school record.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.2 points, 8.9 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.2 points, 8.9 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds

6-7 senior forward: 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds

, 6-5 senior guard: 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.3 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.3 points, 4.3 assists PROJECTED MERRIMACK STARTERS:

Jordan Minor, 6-foot-8 junior forward: 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds

6-foot-8 junior forward: 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds Mykel Derring, 6-2 senior guard: 7.6 points

6-2 senior guard: 7.6 points Mikey Watkins , 5-11 junior guard: 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 5-11 junior guard: 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds Ziggy Reid , 6-6 junior forward: 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-6 junior forward: 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds Devin Jensen, 6-5 senior forward: 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds

Nuggets to know