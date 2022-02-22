How to Watch Indiana's Rescheduled Game at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Indiana has lost four straight games and desperately needs a win, but it won't be easy with a road game at Ohio State against the No. 22-ranked Buckeyes
Indiana is 16-9 and 7-8 in the Big Ten. They have lost four games in a row, and are underdogs here on Monday night. The game was supposed to be played on Saturday, but it was moved back to accommodate a makeup game between Ohio State and Iowa that was snowed out last week.
Indiana will be without three players on Monday night. Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee are all out with injuries. Here's the story. CLICK HERE
Here's the latest on the point spread and what the two teams of have done versus the number all year. CLICK HERE
Read More
- LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG and follow the game in real time. To get to the blog, CLICK HERE
Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.
How to watch Indiana at Ohio State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 in the Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (167, 9-5 in the Big Ten
- When: p.m. ET, Monday, Feb. 21
- Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jimmy Jackson (color commentary)
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 196
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
- Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 7-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 132. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE
- Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Ohio State was 21-10 a year ago, and 10-8 in the Big Ten. They were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime
- Poll rankings: Ohio State is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and No. 19 in the Coaches poll. Indiana is not ranked, and is no longer receiving votes after two more losses last week.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 45 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving down 21 spots after four consecutive losses. Ohio State is ranked No. 22..