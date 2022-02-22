How to Watch Indiana's Rescheduled Game at Ohio State

Indiana and Ohio State finally get together on Monday night, two days after its originally scheduled game. Here is how to watch, with gametime and TV information, and so much more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Indiana has lost four straight games and desperately needs a win, but it won't be easy with a road game at Ohio State against the No. 22-ranked Buckeyes

Indiana is 16-9 and 7-8 in the Big Ten. They have lost four games in a row, and are underdogs here on Monday night. The game was supposed to be played on Saturday, but it was moved back to accommodate a makeup game between Ohio State and Iowa that was snowed out last week.

Indiana will be without three players on Monday night. Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee are all out with injuries. Here's the story. CLICK HERE

Here's the latest on the point spread and what the two teams of have done versus the number all year. CLICK HERE

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG and follow the game in real time. To get to the blog, CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Indiana at Ohio State