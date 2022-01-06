Surprise! Hoosiers Open As Slight Favorite For Thursday's Game With No. 13 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has lost two straight Big Ten games, but both of those were on the road. On Thursday night, the Hoosiers look to get back on track, and this time inside the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana hosts No. 13-ranked Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hoosiers, who are 9-0 at home so far this season, are a 2-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 138.

The Hoosiers have a 10-3 overall record on the season and are 1-2 in the Big Ten. They are 8-5 against the point spread, but are 9-0 at home and 7-2 vs. the spread.

Here are their results thus far:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

Ohio State is 9-2 overall, and off to a 3-0 start in Big Ten play. They are 6-5 against the spread and are 1-3 versus the number away from home.

Here's what they done so far this season.

Nov. 9 — Beat Akron 67-66 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 67-66 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Niagara 84-74 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 84-74 as a 19.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 15 — Beat Bowling Green 89-58 as a 16-point favorite (won)

— Beat 89-58 as a 16-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Lost at Xavier 71-65 as an 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 71-65 as an 2.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 22 — Beat Seton Hall 79-76 as a 2.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 79-76 as a 2.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 24 — Lost to Florida 90-79 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to 90-79 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost) Nov. 30 — Beat Duke 71-66 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 71-66 as a 3.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 5 — Beat Penn State 76-64 as an 5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-64 as an 5-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Beat Towson 85-74 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 85-74 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 11 — Beat Wisconsin 73-55 as a 5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-55 as a 5-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Beat Nebraska 87-79 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

Point spread numbers are provided for informational purposes only.

