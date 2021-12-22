Interesting Opening Line for Indiana's Game With Northern Kentucky on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —Indiana is back at home at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Northern Kentucky of the Horizon League in a nonconference game.

The Hoosiers, who are 8-0 at home this season, have opened as a 17-point favorite against the Norse. They have been favored by 20 points are more four times so far this season in its soft opening schedule, and covered three of the four games.

The Hoosiers are 9-2 on the season and 7-4 against the point spread this season. They are 6-2 against the spread at home. Here are their results thus far:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost to Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost to Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

Northern Kentucky is 4-6 on the season, and 0-2 so far in Horizon League games, losing to Cleveland State and Purdue-Fort Wayne. They are ranked No. 197 out of 358 teams in the Kenpom.com rankings.

Here is an interesting nugget to know about Northern Kentucky's season. The Norse are just 1-7 against the point spread this season. As good as Indiana has been at home this season, the number sure seems a little low.

Related stories on Indiana basketball