Indiana Basketball's Jordan Geronimo, Race Thompson Recap Hoosier Win over Eagles

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Get Indiana forwards Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson's perspectives on the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State on Monday night.

Geronimo totaled 10 points while Thompson added nine. Both players added two rebounds a piece.



Q. On the team's depth...

THOMPSON: "Yeah, as a team I feel like, and we feel like we have 10 starters, 11 starters, 12 starters, so when that second group comes in, there should be no drop off. Malik has been playing great. JG has been playing great. And Fino is running that second team. I mean, just really feels like we got ten starters out there, and we've seen it since we been practicing in the summer. Should be fun."



Q. On Malik Reneau...

THOMPSON: "Yeah, I been saying this since he got here. Can't speed him up. He gets to his spots. I mean, I got to guard him every day, so it's fun to compete with him in practice every day, pushing each other. He has really, really good footwork, really good ball fix. And then just again, like you can't speed him up, so I think that's one of his biggest strengths."



Q. On taking the momentum...

GERONIMO: "It's really important for us, coming in like Race said, to have no drop off. The starters who started the game, it's important for us to come with our energy, and when energy is applied it's always going to show on the court. We went on a run. Got some stops, some easy points. That's what you need when you come off the bench, to have that pop to keep you in."



Q. On stepping up at key moments...

GERONIMO: "It feels good. I worked on my game all off season, so feels good to be able to play in our first official game and display what I've been working on."



Q. On the halftime conversation...

THOMPSON: "I mean, we really looked some at film, saw what we could improve on, and really focused on guarding the three-point line. They got a lot of their points from the three-point like their first half and he hit a good shot at the end of the half. I think our main thing was we can improve, and let's go out there and show them what we can do, and that's what we did when we came out. So I think that was what's it was really good."



Q. On settling in on defense...

THOMPSON: "I think that's just us settling in. Everybody had a little bit of nerves coming into the first game. Crowd really showed out and it was a lot of fun. Everybody settled in and calmed down and just locked in on defense and the keys that we focused on in practice. So I think that's where our team starts with, is defense, and if we can get settled in on defense, everything else takes care of itself."



Q. On specific lineups...

GERONIMO: "That lineup has been assembled couple times in practice, but during the summer we all play with each other, pick up a lot, and I feel like that allowed us to know each other's game. No matter the I guess rotation or who is on the floor, I kind of feel confident knowing my teammates' style the play. So I feel like that team, whatever team like is assembled is going to be a good team, you know what I mean?"



Q. On the trust in the starters...

GERONIMO: "I mean, it began when we first got together in the summer. I feel like it's really important for the team to have trust in each other's teammates, you know what I mean? When I pass a ball to my teammate in the corner for an open three, I believe he's going to make it. It's important to have that kind of trust and build that trust and nurture it as the season not goes on. Shout out to my father. It's his birthday today. I just want to say that real quick. Shout out, pops. "

Related stories on Indiana basketball