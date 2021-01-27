Wayne Radford Obituary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Radford, 64 of Carmel, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home late Sunday night on January 10, 2021 of a ruptured Aneurysm.



Wayne was a loving Husband, Father, and Friend. Wayne always had a smile on his face and a personality that would light up a room or a basketball arena. All who knew Wayne will miss the lively conversations and miss this wonderful, caring, dynamic man.



Wayne had an outstanding basketball career starting at Arlington High School where he led the team to its only regional championship. He went on to play Basketball at Indiana University where he was a member of the undefeated 1976 National Championship Men's Basketball team.

He then played for the Indiana Pacers for a season. He was later inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a Varsity Club National Board of Directors and member of the Indiana University Alumni Association.

Following his basketball career, Wayne worked for Cook Incorporated for 38 years and recently served as a Senior Clinical Manager for their MedSurg Division while still supporting Indiana University Athletics. He was a faithful member of Eastern Star Church.



Wayne was born in Indianapolis to Andrew and Hattie Radford on May 29, 1956. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Hattie Radford, and his brother James (Sunny) Radford.



Wayne is survived by his loving wife Kathy, daughter Nikkiya (Michael) Oliver, son Wayne Mitchell Radford, brothers David Radford, Roger Minter, Lawrence Radford, sister Elaine Radford, and granddaughter Breanna Galloway. Wayne is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many loving and dear friends.



Visitation will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home located at 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN on Thursday January 21, 2021 from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, 25 people will be rotated at a time for viewing. The private Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Crown Hill's Facebook page.