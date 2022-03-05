Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Purdue in Real Time

Indiana and Purdue tangle again on Saturday in the Big Ten's most-played rivalry, this time at Mackey Arena. Indiana ended a nine-game losing streak to the Boilers in January, and they haven't won here since 2013. Here is our live blog, straight from press row.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's the final game of the regular season, and it couldn't come in a more hostile environment for Indiana. The Hoosiers are taking on in-state arch-rival Purdue on Saturday in Mackey Arena.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you update on all the news and views from center court at press row. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing so you don't miss a beat. We'll add opinion and highlights as we go, as well.

Purdue enters the game as a 10-point favorite. For the latest line and what both teams have done versus the spread all season, CLICK HERE

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and is on ESPN today. Here's all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE

2:05 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Purdue leads 10-7. Three-pointers from Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey give them the lead. Indiana can't let their shooters go nuts today. A couple of baskets inside for Race Thompson.

1:55 p.m. — As you would expect,  there isn't an empty seat in the house here at Mackey Arena, and there's just a dash of red spread throughout a sea of black and gold. Former Purdue coach Gene Keady in the house today, too. 

1:50 p.m. — The usual starters for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson. Pretty much been the lineup all season, at least when all are on good behavior. 

1:45 p.m. — Saturday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting with the Hoosiers, the most frequently-played rivalry in the Big Ten. The two teams have met every year since 1937 in what some consider America's top college basketball rivalry. The series tends to go in streaks as Purdue has won nine of the last 10 games with Indiana. Prior to this current run of the Boilermakers winning 12 of 14 games, Indiana had won four straight games from 2012-13.

1:40 p.m. — Purdue dropped its first matchup in six years to Indiana back on Jan. 20. The Hoosiers earned a 68-65 victory at Assembly Hall.

