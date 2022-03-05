How to Watch No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Indiana on Saturday

It's the final game of the regular season for No. 8 Purdue basketball, and the team looks to end on a high note by taking down in-state rival Indiana after a road loss earlier in the year. The Boilermakers will honor four seniors in their last game at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 8 Purdue basketball will tip off against in-state rival Indiana for the second time this season as the team's final tuneup before the postseason.

The Boilermakers, who look to avenge a loss to the Hoosiers earlier in the season, are 24-6 overall including a 13-6 mark in the Big Ten. They have lost the last two games and look to end on a high note.

As Mackey Arena fills up for the 2 p.m. ET tipoff Saturday, Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter Jr., Sasha Stefanovic and Jared Wulbrun will be recognized during Senior Day.

A win would give Purdue 16 wins this season at Mackey Arena, tied for the second-most in facility history. The Boilermakers are 26-2 at home over the last two seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Who: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-11)

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-11) When: 2 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 5

2 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 5 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 10-point favorite over Indiana, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 141.

Purdue enters the game as a 10-point favorite over Indiana, according to . The over/under is 141. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 8 in Week 17 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll, the team's lowest ranking of the season. Indiana is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 8 in Week 17 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll, the team's lowest ranking of the season. Indiana is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Indiana is ranked No. 48 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Indiana Series History

Series history: Saturday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting with the Hoosiers, the most frequently-played rivalry in the Big Ten. The two teams have met every year since 1937 in what some consider America's top college basketball rivalry. The series tends to go in streaks as Purdue has won nine of the last 10 games with Indiana. Prior to this current run of the Boilermakers winning 12 of 14 games, Indiana had won four straight games from 2012-13.

Saturday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting with the Hoosiers, the most frequently-played rivalry in the Big Ten. The two teams have met every year since 1937 in what some consider America's top college basketball rivalry. The series tends to go in streaks as Purdue has won nine of the last 10 games with Indiana. Prior to this current run of the Boilermakers winning 12 of 14 games, Indiana had won four straight games from 2012-13. Purdue vs. Indiana: Purdue dropped its first matchup in six years to Indiana back on Jan. 20. The Hoosiers earned a 68-65 victory at Assembly Hall.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue lost 70-67 on the road against Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Purdue lost 70-67 on the road against Wisconsin on Tuesday. Indiana's last game: Indiana was defeated by Rutgers at home Wednesday, 66-63.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 379-190 record at Purdue and is 404-195 overall. He is 193-115 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 379-190 record at Purdue and is 404-195 overall. He is 193-115 in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 18-11.

Projected Starters

Purdue: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard). Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-foot-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

