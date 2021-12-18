LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Notre Dame in Real Time; News, Views, Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where we are saying goodbye to the Crossroads Classic on Saturday. The last game is Indiana vs. Notre Dame, and this is your live blog straight from press row. We'll keep you updated on the game in real time.

If you're not familiar with our blog, just keep refreshing. The most recent items are on the top.

3:17 p.m. — The Hoosiers have done a nice job of scratching back into this game. We're at the under-4 media timeout now, and it's 27-24 Irish. Indiana with eight first-half turnovers thus far, still an issue for this team. Three of the eight have come on passes out of the post. Just needs to be better.

3:09 p.m. — Notre Dame up by nine now, after an and-one from Trey Wertz. It's 24-15 with 7:05 to go in the first half. Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee have been on the floor. together a lot today. Parker Stewart is back in how, but he sat for a long time. He immediately has another three, and it's a two-point game at 24-22.

3:01 p.m. — Notre Dame gets the lead up to seven at 17-10, but senior guard Rob Phinisee hits a three for Indiana to stop the bleeding. Phinisee had his best career moment in this event, hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer against Butler as a freshman.

2:54 p;.m. — Second media timeout and Notre Dame leads 13-8. Hoosiers are just 3-for-11 from the field so far, and are one-and-done on the offensive end. Eight misses, and zero offensive rebounds.

2:45 p.m. — We finally made it to the first media timeout, and with 13:34 to go, Notre Dame leads 11-8.

2:38 p.m. — First tip, and Indiana gets it. On time start. And, for those who are keeping track, Mike Woodson is wearing a suit today.

Mike Woodson wearing a suit today.

2:35 p.m. — Same starting lineup for the 11th straight game, with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart getting the nod from coach Mike Woodson.

2:25 p.m. — No Tamar Bates for Indiana today. He'll miss the game to attend a family funeral.

2:20 p.m. — Indiana's Parker Stewart leads the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.1%. That's pretty impressive considering that after making his first two shots as a Hoosier, he then missed 10 in a row. He's 24-for-49 since then, and prior to Sunday, he had multiple three-pointers in six straight games.

2:15 p.m. — For all of the troubles that Archie Miller had at Indiana, he was 4-0 in this event as the coach of the Hoosiers.

2:10 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 16 points against Merrimack on Sunday and now sits at 1,142 career points, good for 41st place all-time. Next up on this list is Cody Zeller (1,157). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

2:05 p.m. — Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley from South Bend was a priority recruiting target for Indiana, but he chose to stay home and play at Notre Dame. He's been great so far. His 13.0 points-per-game average is second-best in the ACC among true freshmen and seventh-best in the nationa among major conferences. He has scored 20 points or more twice off the bench, and had 24 at Illinois, including 18 in the second half.

Notre Dame-Indiana history