Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Syracuse in Real Time
    Publish date:

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Syracuse in Real Time

    Indiana has started the season with six straight wins, but the Hoosiers are on the road for the first time on Tuesday night, taking on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you update in real time with all the news and views, plus highlights as they come available.
    Author:

    Indiana has started the season with six straight wins, but the Hoosiers are on the road for the first time on Tuesday night, taking on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you update in real time with all the news and views, plus highlights as they come available.

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Indiana is on the road for the first time this season, taking on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

    The Hoosiers come into the game with a spotless 6-0 record. Syracuse is 3-3, but has a five-game winning streak over the Hoosiers in the rivalry. Indiana's only win was in the 1987 NCAA championship game, and the Orange have won five straight since.

    Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the latest news and views from the game in real time. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing. 

    I'm here in Syracuse, right off the floor, so I'll keep you updated on everything. Here we go!

    7:20 p.m. — Miller Kopp hits a three from the left corner, his second basket of the game, and the Hoosiers are back within four, trailing 20-16. Syracuse's biggest lead of the half was 10. Indi

    7:15 p.m. — Indiana goes to the bench for the first time with 12:24 remaining. Freshman Tamar Bates gets the call, replacing Parker Stewart. Syracuse leads 18-11.

    7:10 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Syracuse leads 13-5. The Boeheim boys are hot from three-point land. Jimmy Boeheim has two and Buddy Boeheim has one. A tough offensive foul call on Trayce Jackson-Davis early. Indiana can't afford to have him foul trouble. Something to watch for sure. Counting the foul, Indiana turned it over on their first three possessions.

    7:05 p.m. — Syracuse out of the gate early, with a quick 7-0 lead. Mike Woodson calls a timeout. 

    6:50 p.m. — Another first tonight. Mike Woodson is not wearing a suit. All Indiana coaches in black sweatsuits. Players are wearing suits on road trips, though.  Trey Galloway, out with a wrist injury, is looking good.

    Read More

    08D9AAF7-E60A-47AE-8EAE-506934AE29B2

    6:45 p.m. — For the seventh straight game, Indiana goes with the same starting lineup. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

    6:35 p.m. — Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has missed the last three games with a calf injury, but he's dressed tonight and looks like he's ready to go. We'll see how close to 100 percent he is. An experienced guard always helps against a zone defense like this. 

    Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (center) went through pregame warmups and is dressed and ready to go for Tuesday night's game. He's missed three games with a calf injury.

    Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (center) went through pregame warmups and is dressed and ready to go for Tuesday night's game. He's missed three games with a calf injury.

    6:35 p.m. — Through Sunday, Indiana is still No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing just 32.1 percent shooting.

    6:30 p.m. — Indiana found its range from the perimeter in the Hoosier Classic, shooting 49.0 percent (24-for-49) from three-point range in the three games. In Indiana's first three games of the season, the Hoosiers were just 18-for-65 from deep, good for only 27.7 percent. That's a substantial difference, especially heading into this game, where perimeter shooting will be a priority against the Syracuse zone.

    6:25 p.m. — Mike Woodson has won his first six games as Indiana's head coach, the second-longest winning streak to start an Indiana coaching career. The only one who's done better in Bloomington was Branch McCracken, who won his first seven games in the 1938-1939 season.

    6:20 p.m. — Tonight's game is on ESPN2 as part of the network's coverage of the 14-game, three-night event. Here's everything you need to know about the broadcast, with plenty of nuggets on the game, including the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE

    6:15 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 43 points against Marshall and now sits an 1,072 career points, good for 50th place all-time. He passed three guys on the list on Saturday, Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038). Next on the list is Ricky Calloway at 1,073. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

    08D9AAF7-E60A-47AE-8EAE-506934AE29B2
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Syracuse in Real Time

    12 seconds ago
    SyracuseSmiles
    Basketball

    Opposing Sideline: What's Gone Wrong With Syracuse So Far This Season?

    2 hours ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMarshallD
    Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game at Syracuse on Tuesday

    3 hours ago
    SyracuseBuddyBoeheimAuburn
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens as Slight Favorite On the Road at Syracuse

    10 hours ago
    IowaJordanBohannonFranMcCaffery
    Basketball

    How to Watch ACC/Big Ten Challenge Games This Week

    10 hours ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMarshallD
    Basketball

    My Two Cents: Special Night in Jackson Household, With Records, Championships

    13 hours ago
    FresnoStateKalenDeBoer
    Football

    Breaking: Former Indiana Offensive Coordinator Kalen DeBoer Hired as Washington's Head Coach

    Nov 29, 2021
    The Indiana Hoosiers huddle during their game versus Miami in the Bahamas.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

    Nov 29, 2021