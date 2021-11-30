LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Syracuse in Real Time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Indiana is on the road for the first time this season, taking on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Hoosiers come into the game with a spotless 6-0 record. Syracuse is 3-3, but has a five-game winning streak over the Hoosiers in the rivalry. Indiana's only win was in the 1987 NCAA championship game, and the Orange have won five straight since.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the latest news and views from the game in real time. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

I'm here in Syracuse, right off the floor, so I'll keep you updated on everything. Here we go!

7:20 p.m. — Miller Kopp hits a three from the left corner, his second basket of the game, and the Hoosiers are back within four, trailing 20-16. Syracuse's biggest lead of the half was 10. Indi

7:15 p.m. — Indiana goes to the bench for the first time with 12:24 remaining. Freshman Tamar Bates gets the call, replacing Parker Stewart. Syracuse leads 18-11.

7:10 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Syracuse leads 13-5. The Boeheim boys are hot from three-point land. Jimmy Boeheim has two and Buddy Boeheim has one. A tough offensive foul call on Trayce Jackson-Davis early. Indiana can't afford to have him foul trouble. Something to watch for sure. Counting the foul, Indiana turned it over on their first three possessions.

7:05 p.m. — Syracuse out of the gate early, with a quick 7-0 lead. Mike Woodson calls a timeout.

6:50 p.m. — Another first tonight. Mike Woodson is not wearing a suit. All Indiana coaches in black sweatsuits. Players are wearing suits on road trips, though. Trey Galloway, out with a wrist injury, is looking good.

6:45 p.m. — For the seventh straight game, Indiana goes with the same starting lineup. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

6:35 p.m. — Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has missed the last three games with a calf injury, but he's dressed tonight and looks like he's ready to go. We'll see how close to 100 percent he is. An experienced guard always helps against a zone defense like this.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (center) went through pregame warmups and is dressed and ready to go for Tuesday night's game. He's missed three games with a calf injury.



6:35 p.m. — Through Sunday, Indiana is still No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing just 32.1 percent shooting.

6:30 p.m. — Indiana found its range from the perimeter in the Hoosier Classic, shooting 49.0 percent (24-for-49) from three-point range in the three games. In Indiana's first three games of the season, the Hoosiers were just 18-for-65 from deep, good for only 27.7 percent. That's a substantial difference, especially heading into this game, where perimeter shooting will be a priority against the Syracuse zone.

6:25 p.m. — Mike Woodson has won his first six games as Indiana's head coach, the second-longest winning streak to start an Indiana coaching career. The only one who's done better in Bloomington was Branch McCracken, who won his first seven games in the 1938-1939 season.

6:20 p.m. — Tonight's game is on ESPN2 as part of the network's coverage of the 14-game, three-night event. Here's everything you need to know about the broadcast, with plenty of nuggets on the game, including the latest on the point spread.

6:15 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 43 points against Marshall and now sits an 1,072 career points, good for 50th place all-time. He passed three guys on the list on Saturday, Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038). Next on the list is Ricky Calloway at 1,073.