LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Jackson State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana is looking for its fifth straight victory to start the season. The opponent tonight is Jackson State, who's 0-4 themselves.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll post all the news, views and highlights right here in real time. Just keep refreshing, because the most recent items will be at the top.

Here we go!

8:55 p.m. — Jackson State finally makes it to 30 points. Timeout with 2:07 to go, and Indiana lead

8:50 p.m. — Final media timeout and the lead is now 70-26. Jackson State now 8-for-51 from the field (15.7 percent) and 2-for-17 from three (11.8 percent). I guess there's a good reason why they are 0-5.

8:45 p.m. — Here's how terrible the Jackson State offense is. They are just 8-for-48 shooting in this game, a measly 16.7 percent. Just brutally hard on the eyes. Indiana's defense continues to be very good.

8:36 p.m. — The lead grows to 35 points now as Indiana leads 61-26 with 7:51 to go. Anthony Leal hits a three.

8:25 p.m. — We're at the second media timeout of the half, and Indiana leads 54-22. Anthony Leal set to come in for Indiana, seeing his first action of the night. Point guard Xavier Johnson lead the Hoosiers in points (14), rebounds (7) and assists (3).

8:18 p.m. — We have finally made it to the first media timeout and Indiana leads 49-19 with 14:34 left. Jackson State still can't score, just 1-for-7 so far this half, too. Now shooting just 18 percent for the game.

8:14 p.m. — For those of you who only care about free throwing shooting, Indiana has made six in a row now. Hoosiers lead 44-17.

HALFTIME: Some stats of note. Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp are the leading scorers, with eight points apiece. Trayce Jackson-Davis has been quiet. He only took three shots in the first half, but made them all for six points. Indiana shot 56.5 percent (13-for-23) from the field, and 3-for-7 from three-point range. Jackson State shot only 19.2 percent and only scored 17 points. Amazingly, in five games, Indiana has allowed only 97 first-half points, a 19.4 average. That's impressive.

7:48 p.m. — Miller Kopp gets fouled on a three-pointer just prior to the buzzer and hits all three free throws. Indiana goes to the locker room with a 17-point lead. It's INDIANA 34, JACKSON STATE 17.

7:43 p.m. — With at the 3:06 mark, and Indiana has looked pretty lethargic. It's only 26-15 and the offense has started to stall. Parker Stewart answers out of the timeout with a much-needed three to make it 29-15.

7:40 p.m. — Indiana 2-for-6 from the free throw line, with Xavier Johnson missing the front end of a one-and-one there. So disappointing. They call them free for a reason.

7:35 p.m. — Indiana is on an 11-0 run, and Jackson State has gone nearly five minutes without scoring. Pales in comparison to the 13-minute streak in the Louisiana game, so we'll see how long this one goes.

7:30 p. m. — Tamar Bates first off the bench for the Hoosiers, with Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo and Michael Durr right behind him. The second unit was really good the other night, need to see more of the same. It's 24-9 Indiana with 7:44 to go as we hit the third media timeout.

7:20 p.m. — We're at the second media timeout, and it's been a good start for the Hoosiers. They have been efficient on offense after that first turnover, hitting 8-of-12 shots, including 2-of-3 three-pointers. Xavier Johnson leading the way with six points. With 11:28 to go in the first half, it's INDIANA 18, JACKSON STATE 9.

7:15 p.m. — A quick flurry there from Indiana's offense. Miller Kopp hits a three, Xavier Johnson scores on another layup and Trayce Jackson-Davis scores on a layup on a run-out after a turnover. Quick 13-3 lead for the Hoosiers.

7:10 p.m. — It took 2 minutes and 30 seconds of game action, and it's Indiana that's on the board first with Xavier Johnson scoring on a drive to the basket. It will be nice if he can be more aggressive offensively tonight. Indiana's offense could use that spark. He's got 1,200 career points after all.

7:05 p.m. — Indiana wins the tip, but commits a turnover six seconds in on a lob pass at the rim from Parker Stewart for Trayce Jackson-Davis. For a team that had 27 turnovers on Sunday against Louisiana, that's an inauspicious start.

6:50 p.m — The same starters for Indiana, which hasn't changed once in five games. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

6:45 p.m. — The final holdout has crossed into the dark side. Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway is finally on Twitter. You can follow him @TreyGalloway32. He's out a month with a broken wrist. Also, no Rob Phinisee tonight. Out with a calf injury.