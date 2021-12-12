LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Merrimack In Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to our live blog, where you can follow Indiana's game with Merrimack on Sunday in real time. We'll keep you updated with the latest news and views as the Hoosiers look to win their eighth straight home game.

Indiana is 7-2 overall, with losses at Syracuse and Wisconsin. The Hoosiers blew a 22-point lead on Wednesday against the Badgers, so they're looking to bounce back on Sunday.

The latest news is at the top, so just keep refreshing. Let's go!

12:30: Indiana on

12:25 p.m. — Merrimack plays zone all the time, and Indiana is doing a good job of staying patient with him. It does that they just saw a lot of zone against Syracuse two weeks ago. Rob Phinisee playing well, with two nice assists. He used a nice pass fake to move the zone, and Jordan Geronimo hit a 15-footer, then Phinisee penetrated and found Anthony Leal open at the top of the key for three.

12:20 p.m. — We've hit the second media timeout and Indiana leads 17-11. Merrimack made three of its first four shots, but now has missed five straight from the field. The Warriors always play and a slow pace and they are ranked No. 323 in the country in offensive efficiency, so this isn't a real surprise.

12:15 p.m. — More than seven minutes in, and Merrimack still hasn't attempted a two-point. Everything is from deep, and they're 3-for-7.

12:08 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Indiana is trailing Merrimack 9-8. All of the Warriors' points have come on three-pointers, so the Hoosiers are going to have to do a better job of closing out on shooters.

11:45 a.m. — The same starters for the 10th straight game. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart.

11:40 a.m. — Indiana is 7-0 against the Northeast Conference in its history, with the last meeting against a member of their league coming in the 2019 NIT Tournament, when the Hoosiers defeated St. Francis (Pa.), 89-72.

11:35 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had nine points against Wisconsin on Wednesday and now sits an 1,126career points, good for 41st place all-time. He passed Will Sheehey (1,120) on Wednesday and next up on this list is Cody Zeller (1,157). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

11:30 a.m. — Indiana leads the Big Ten in defensive field goal percentage (35.4%), is second in blocked shots (6.0) and fourth in 3-point FG defense (27.2%). The Hoosiers set a school record against Louisiana when they defended 25-straight Louisiana shots without a make. Since the second game of the season, IU is second in the Big Ten shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

11:25 a.m. — The Hoosiers are a perfect 7-0 at home this season. There are four nonconference games remaining in December, with games against UNC Asheville and Northern Kentucky remaining at Assembly Hall and a showdown with Notre Dame next Saturday (Dec. 18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the final Crossroads Classic.