How to Watch Indiana's Game With Ohio State on Thursday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana plays its first home game of the season against a ranked team on Thursday night, taking on the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers are 10-3 this season, but just 1-2 in the Big Ten and are coming off a tough loss at Penn State. The Buckeyes are still perfect in the Big Ten, and are led by powerful forward E.J. Liddell.

Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on an ever-moving point spread, starting lineups, bios and several newsy nuggets.

How to watch Ohio State vs Indiana

Who: Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2 in the Big Ten)

: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary)

Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is a 2-point favorite over Oho State, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 137.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. There's been a ton of movement in the line all day. CLICK HERE

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Ohio State was 21-10 overall and also 12-8 in the Big Ten. Ohio State beat Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the championship game. 75-74. Ohio State was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but was upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime in the first round. Poll rankings: Ohio State is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana did not receive any votes this week.

Ohio State is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana did not receive any votes this week. Kenpom.com rankings: Ohio State is No. 16 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Indiana is No. 30, dropping three spots after the loss at Penn State.

Ohio State-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the season series 108-87.

Indiana leads the season series 108-87. Last meeting: Ohio State beat Indiana 78-59 on Feb. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. It was the first loss in Indiana's 1-7 finish to the ugly 2021 season. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 23 points and nine rebounds, and he was 10-for-14 shooting. The rest of his teammates were a combined 11-for-36 shooting, a meager 30.5 percent. Indiana's four freshman — Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo — played a combined 44 minutes off the bench, and didn't score a single point.

Ohio State-Indiana most recent games

Ohio State's last game: It took a thrilling comeback and then an impressive overtime period for Ohio State to grab an 87-79 victory over Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. Freshman guard Malaki Branham had a career day, scoring 35 points and making 6-of-10 three-pointers. Ohio State had 16 threes as a team.

It took a thrilling comeback and then an impressive overtime period for Ohio State to grab an 87-79 victory over Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. Freshman guard Malaki Branham had a career day, scoring 35 points and making 6-of-10 three-pointers. Ohio State had 16 threes as a team. Indiana's last game: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points, but the rest of the starters had only a combined 25 points and the Hoosiers shot 4-for-17 from three in a 61-58 loss at Penn State on Sunday. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee all had nine points each..

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 10-3

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 10-3 Meet Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann: Coach Chris Holtmann is in his fifth year at Ohio State after serving at head coach at Gardner-Webb and Butler for three years each. He made the NCAA Tournament all three years at Butler, and has done the same at Ohio State. He is 96-46 at Ohio State and 210-131 overall. He is 49-32 in Big Ten games, but just 2-3 in the NCAA Tournament with the Buckeyes.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 59.9 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 59.9 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 40.0 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 40.0 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 47.5 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 47.5 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.0 points, 4.2 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.0 points, 4.2 assists PROJECTED OHIO STATE STARTERS:

E.J. Liddell, 6-foot-7 junior forward: 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds

6-foot-7 junior forward: 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds Zed Key, 6-8 sophomore forward: 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds

6-8 sophomore forward: 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds Malaki Branham , 6-5 freshman guard: 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-5 freshman guard: 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds Justin Ahrens , 6-6 senior forward: 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-6 senior forward: 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds Jamari Wheeler, 6-1 senior+ guard: 7.2 points, 4.9 assists

Nuggets to know