How to Watch Indiana's Game With Ohio State on Thursday Night
Indiana is a perfect 9-0 at home in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but the Hoosiers get their toughest test yet when they take on No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on an ever-moving point spread, starting lineups, bios and several newsy nuggets.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana plays its first home game of the season against a ranked team on Thursday night, taking on the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are 10-3 this season, but just 1-2 in the Big Ten and are coming off a tough loss at Penn State. The Buckeyes are still perfect in the Big Ten, and are led by powerful forward E.J. Liddell.
- *** LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to my blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion live from press row. CLICK HERE ***
How to watch Ohio State vs Indiana
- Who: Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2 in the Big Ten)
- When: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary)
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
- Latest Line: Indiana is a 2-point favorite over Oho State, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 137.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. There's been a ton of movement in the line all day. CLICK HERE
- Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Ohio State was 21-10 overall and also 12-8 in the Big Ten. Ohio State beat Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the championship game. 75-74. Ohio State was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but was upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime in the first round.
- Poll rankings: Ohio State is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Indiana did not receive any votes this week.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Ohio State is No. 16 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Indiana is No. 30, dropping three spots after the loss at Penn State.
Ohio State-Indiana history
- Series history: Indiana leads the season series 108-87.
- Last meeting: Ohio State beat Indiana 78-59 on Feb. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. It was the first loss in Indiana's 1-7 finish to the ugly 2021 season. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 23 points and nine rebounds, and he was 10-for-14 shooting. The rest of his teammates were a combined 11-for-36 shooting, a meager 30.5 percent. Indiana's four freshman — Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo — played a combined 44 minutes off the bench, and didn't score a single point.
Ohio State-Indiana most recent games
- Ohio State's last game: It took a thrilling comeback and then an impressive overtime period for Ohio State to grab an 87-79 victory over Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. Freshman guard Malaki Branham had a career day, scoring 35 points and making 6-of-10 three-pointers. Ohio State had 16 threes as a team.
- Indiana's last game: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points, but the rest of the starters had only a combined 25 points and the Hoosiers shot 4-for-17 from three in a 61-58 loss at Penn State on Sunday. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee all had nine points each..
Meet the coaches
- Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 10-3
- Meet Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann: Coach Chris Holtmann is in his fifth year at Ohio State after serving at head coach at Gardner-Webb and Butler for three years each. He made the NCAA Tournament all three years at Butler, and has done the same at Ohio State. He is 96-46 at Ohio State and 210-131 overall. He is 49-32 in Big Ten games, but just 2-3 in the NCAA Tournament with the Buckeyes.
Projected starters
- PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 59.9 FG%
- Race Thompson, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds
- Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 40.0 3-point%
- Parker Stewart, 6-5 senior guard: 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 47.5 3-point%
- Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.0 points, 4.2 assists
- PROJECTED OHIO STATE STARTERS:
- E.J. Liddell, 6-foot-7 junior forward: 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds
- Zed Key, 6-8 sophomore forward: 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds
- Malaki Branham, 6-5 freshman guard: 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds
- Justin Ahrens, 6-6 senior forward: 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds
- Jamari Wheeler, 6-1 senior+ guard: 7.2 points, 4.9 assists
Nuggets to know
- Nuggets to know, Part 1: Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham made six of the 16 three-pointers against Nebraska on Sunday and finished with a season-high 35 points. That was the most points by a Buckeyes freshman in a Big Ten game in program history. His previous season-high was 11 points and he had made just five three-pointers on the season entering the game.
- Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 20 points against Penn State Kentucky on Dec. 22, and now sits at 1,200 career points, good for 39th place all-time after passing Quinn Buckner last week. Next up to pass is Jeffrey Newton (1,203), Tom Coverday (1,217) and Steve Downing (1,220) For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE
- Nuggets to know, Part 3: My all-time Indiana-Ohio State was in 1980, when senior Mike Woodson scored 21 points to lead the Hoosiers to a 76-73 overtime win in Bloomington to win the Big Ten championship on March 2, 1980. He would later be named Big Ten MVP after playing only six conference games due to a back injury. The game included Isiah Thomas, Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert for IU and Clark Kellogg, Kelvin Ransey and Granville Waiters for OSU, all of whom later played in the NBA. No one has ever won Big Ten MVP playing only six games, not even close. It's included in my Indiana basketball history book, "Missing Banners.''
- Nuggets to know, Part 4: Indiana is first in the Big Ten and third nationally in field goal percentage defense (35.4%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (61.6) and is second in Big Ten in blocked shots (5.7), third in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (48.3%) and rebound margin (plus-8.46), and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (29.6%).