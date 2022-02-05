LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Illinois in Real Time

Indiana is two games behind Illinois in the Big Ten race, but they get a chance to cut into that lead on Saturday when the two teams get together at Assembly Hall. Here's our live blog.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's a big day for Indiana basketball, as the Hoosiers try to get closer to the Big Ten lead with a win over first-place Illinois on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views in real time as the Hoosiers take on the Illini.

The most recent items are at the top, so keep refreshing.

12:31 p.m. — Michael Durr continues to make things difficult for Kofi Cockburn. The Illinois big man is just 1-for-5 from the field. We're at the under-8 media timeout, and Indiana leads 23-17.

12:26 p.m. — Great start from Parker Stewart, who has eight points already. It's much needed.

12:23 p.m. — Michael Durr with another great defensive play against Kofi Cockburn, stopping the Illini once again, and then Parker Stewart hits another three-pointer. Indiana goes ahead 19-11, and we're at the second media timeout. Great start for the Hoosiers.

12:20 p.m. — Strange set of events from the officials there. It looked like Trey Galloway tripped Andre Curbelo inadvertently and Indiana got the ball. Xavier Johnson dashed upcourt and Luke Goode grabbed him going up the court. He was called for a flagrant foul for not making a basketball play. Indiana gets one free throw, and then Trey Galloway hits a floater to put Indiana up 16-11.

12:15 p.m. — Luke Goode, the Fort Wayne, Ind., native who is playing in his first game at Assembly Hall, comes off the bench and hits his first three-pointer. Illinois pulls to within one, at 12-11.

12:10 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis almost never makes bonehead plays, but he just did it there, picking up his second foul while defending a desperation three-pointer. You just can't do that, especially knowing Indiana needed him on the floor today.

12:08 p.m. — Getting threes in transition is key for Indiana today, and Parker Stewart finishes off a break. Indiana grabs its first lead at 7-4.

12:04 p.m. — Kofi Cockburn gets Trayce Jackson-Davis deep in the paint and draws a foul. That's what we need to watch. Mike Woodson talked about angles a lot on Friday when it comes to covering him, and Trayce got pinned there.

11:55 a.m. — Same starters for Indiana.

11:45 a.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten and seventh in country in field goal percentage defense (37.3%). They also lead in Big Ten play in that category (39.8%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.4) overall and in conference play (63.8). In conference games, the Hoosiers are second in 3-point field goal defense (32.4%) and blocked shots per game (5.0). But they will be without guard Rob Phinisee (foot) on Saturday, and he is one of the Hoosiers' best perimeter defenders.

11:40 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 17 points against Maryland on Saturday, and now sits at 1,334 career points, good for 29th place all-time. Ted Kitchel is next at 1,336. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

11:35 a.m. — Indiana's Race Thompson has been helping out a lot on. the perimeter lately, too. He went 2-for-2 from deep in both wins over Penn State and Maryland, and that came after starting the season making just 4-of-29 from deep, just 13.8 percent.

11:30 a.m. — Indiana is wearing an alternate jersey Saturday, specially-designed “Cream” jersey from adidas. “We greatly appreciate our partnership with adidas and welcome the opportunity to team with them to feature three alternate uniforms during the 2021-22 season,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “Not only do these special uniforms recognize the contributions of so many both inside and outside our program, but they also offer something different and special to our current student-athletes.”