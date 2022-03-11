LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Early Game With Illinois in Real Time
Indiana tries to win consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003 on Friday when it takes on the No. 1 seed Illinois at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's our live blog, straight from press row.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Welcome to our live blog, straight from press row here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's a huge quarterfinal matchup between No. 9 seed Indiana and No. 1 seed Illinois.
It's an early game, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. It's the first of four quarterfinal games today. Here's how to watch, with all of our gametime and TV information. CLICK HERE
The most recent items are at the top.
11:25 a.m. — Same starters for Indiana, which might be a surprise to some after Thursday's game. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp.