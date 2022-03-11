Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Early Game With Illinois in Real Time

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Early Game With Illinois in Real Time

Indiana tries to win consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003 on Friday when it takes on the No. 1 seed Illinois at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's our live blog, straight from press row.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Indiana tries to win consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003 on Friday when it takes on the No. 1 seed Illinois at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's our live blog, straight from press row.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Welcome to our live blog, straight from press row here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's a huge quarterfinal matchup between No. 9 seed Indiana and No. 1 seed Illinois.

It's an early game, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. It's the first of four quarterfinal games today. Here's how to watch, with all of our gametime and TV information. CLICK HERE

The most recent items are at the top.

11:25 a.m. — Same starters for Indiana, which might be a surprise to some after Thursday's game. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisKofiCockburn
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game with Illinois on Friday in Big Ten Tournament

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
USATSI_17865766
Basketball

My Two Cents: Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo Rise to the Occasion at the Perfect Time

By Tom Brew2 hours ago
IowaKeeganMurrayRebound
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew4 hours ago
USATSI_17865796
Basketball

Indiana Modest Underdog to Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal on Friday

By Tom Brew5 hours ago
Juwan Howard talks to his players during a break.
Basketball

Head Coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines React to Indiana's Defeat Over Michigan

By Haley Jordan15 hours ago
Mike Woodson talks to Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway on the sidelines.
Basketball

Here's What Mike Woodson Said Following Indiana's Comeback Win Against Michigan

By Haley Jordan15 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson Said After Knocking Out Michigan

By Haley Jordan15 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

My Two Cents: Thriller Over Michigan Defines a Career for Trayce Jackson-Davis

By Tom Brew17 hours ago