How to Watch Indiana's Game with Illinois on Friday in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is alive and kicking on a Friday in the Big Ten Tournament, and that hasn't happened in a while.

The Hoosiers beat Michigan 74-69 on Thursday thanks to a great second-half comeback, and now No. 1 seeded Illinois is next. The last time Indiana won two games in the Big Ten Tournament? You have to go all the way back to 2003.

Indiana is 19-12 and has probably done enough to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in six years. But another win would certainly end all doubt.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets. And when the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG, which will be on steroids today since I know many of you will be at work and catch watch. To follow the blog at game time, CLICK HERE

How to watch Indiana vs. Illinois

Who: No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 in the Big Ten)

Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game When : 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, March 11

: 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, March 11 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 5-point underdog to Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 132.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 5-point underdog to Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 132.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. Illinois is ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll, and No 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Indiana is not ranked. Illinois is ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll, and No 15 in the Coaches Poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 43 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Illinois is ranked No. 16.

Indiana-Illinois history

Indiana vs. Illinois series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Michigan 93-91. The Hoosiers have lost four in a row in the series.

Indiana leads the all-time series with Michigan 93-91. The Hoosiers have lost four in a row in the series. Indiana vs. Illinois last meeting: Illinois came to Bloomington on Feb. 5 and won 74-57. They did it with a big second half, outscoring the Hoosiers 40-21 in the final period.

Indiana-Illinois most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana won its second-round game with Michigan on Thursday. thanks to a 28-4 run late in the second half to win 74-59. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Wolverines that dated back to 2016.

Indiana won its second-round game with Michigan on Thursday. thanks to a 28-4 run late in the second half to win 74-59. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Wolverines that dated back to 2016. Illinois' last game: Last Sunday, Illinois came back from 15 points down to beat. red-hot Iowa 74-72 in Champaign. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 19-12.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 19-12. Meet Illinois coach Brad Underwood: Brad Underwood is in his sixth season as the coach of the Fighting Illini. He has a career record of 87-61 with the program. He's led Illinois to two NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. He coaches three years at Stephen F. Austin and one year at Oklahoma State before arriving in Champaign. His career record is 202-91

Projected starters