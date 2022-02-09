LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Northwestern in Real Time

EVANSTON, Ill. — Indiana is back on the road Tuesday night, looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Illinois last weekend. The Hoosiers are taking on Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views from press row here. We'll add opinion and highlights as well. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game.

9:38 p.m. — We've hit the under-8 media timeout, and we're tied 19-19.

9:31 p.m. — Miller Kopp, the former Northwestern starter, is on the board for Indiana. He hits a three-pointer and the Hoosiers lead 19-15.

9:27 p.m. — Second media timeout and Indiana leads 16-15. Trey Galloway is 4-for-4 from the field, and the rest of the team is 3-for-9. Three early turnovers for Indiana, which is to be expected.

9:24 p.m.: Out of the timeout, Trey Galloway hits a three from the left corner. That's nine points already. Looking like this might be his night. Indiana leads 16-11 with 12:59 to go. Jordan Geronimo is the first sub off the bench for Indiana, getting Race Thompson.

9:20 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Indiana leads 11-8. Trey Galloway, playing the point, has six early points.

9:07 p.m. — With Xavier Johnson and Khristian Lander suspended and Rob Phinisee out with a foot injury, it's likely that Trey Galloway will play all of the game at point guard. He did play the point in high school.

9:01 p.m. — Don't be surprised if the seven guys who can play for Indiana tonight have a terrific game.

8:55 p.m. ET — Here is Indiana's revised starting lineup: Trey Galloway at the point with Anthony Leal at guard, and Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front.

8:50 p.m. ET — I asked about the suspensions when I walked into the arena at 8:15 and was told the rumors were not true. Obviously, that's not the case.

8:45 p.m. ET — Indiana just backtracked and announced the suspensions. HERE IT IS: Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Fr. Tamar Bates, Sr./Jr. Michael Durr, Sr./Jr Xavier Johnson, So./Fr. Khristian Lander and Sr./Jr. Parker Stewart will not play tonight against Northwestern for disciplinary reasons.

8:30 p.m. ET — Settled in here at Welsh-Ryan, and ALL 12 Indiana players are out warming up. The only one who isn't is Rob Phinisee, of course. He's still out indefinitely with a plantar fasciitis injury and is wearing a boot. Here's a picture. I have asked about the internet rumors, and Indiana officials just laughed it off. The only oddity is that Parker Stewart stayed in full warmups.

All 12 available Indiana players warming up 30 minutes prior to the game.

8:25 p.m. — Miller Kopp is 2-2 in this rivalry in the past three years, but he suited up for Northwestern in all those games. He transferred to Indiana this summer, and has started all 22 games for Indiana. He is a a former roommate with Wildcats Pete Nance and Ryan Greer.

8:20 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 6 points against Indiana on Saturday, and now sits at 1,340 career points, good for 28th place all-time. He passed Ted Kitchel (1,336 points) and next up on the list is Verdell Jones, who finished his Indiana career with 1,347 points. Uwe Blab is at No. 26 with 1,357 points, so both of those marks are in play on Tuesday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

8:15 p.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten and seventh in country in field goal percentage efense (37.7%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.5) overall and in conference play (64.7). IU is second in the league in blocked shots per game (5.5).

8:10 p.m. — Northwestern point guard Boo Buie ranks third in the Big Ten and 35th nationally averaging 5.0 assists per game. He is fourth in the conference with a 2.47 assist-to-turnover-ratio. Buie is the only player in the Big Ten averaging at least 14.5 points and five assists per game and is one of three high-major players to do so.